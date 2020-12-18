Download Lagu Natal Christmas Lights Coldplay, Lirik Christmas Lights

Christmas night, another fight

Tears we cried a flood

Got all kinds of poison in

Of poison in my blood

I took my feet

To Oxford Street

Trying to right a wrong

Just walk away

Those windows say

But I can't believe she's gone

When you're still waiting for the snow to fall

Doesn't really feel like Christmas at all

Up above candles on air flicker

Oh they flicker and they float

And I'm up here holding on

To all those chandeliers of hope

Like some drunken Elvis singing

I go singing out of tune

Saying how I always loved ya darling

And I always will

Oh when you're still waiting for the snow to fall

Doesn't really feel like Christmas at all