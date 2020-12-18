Download Lagu Natal Christmas Lights Coldplay, Lirik Christmas Lights
Download Lagu Natal Christmas Lights - Coldplay. Lirik Christmas Lights - Coldplay
Instagram @coldplay
Ilustrasi Coldplay. Download Lagu Natal Christmas Lights Coldplay, Lirik Christmas Lights
Download Lagu Natal Christmas Lights - Coldplay
Lirik Christmas Lights - Coldplay
Christmas night, another fight
Tears we cried a flood
Got all kinds of poison in
Of poison in my blood
Tears we cried a flood
Got all kinds of poison in
Of poison in my blood
I took my feet
To Oxford Street
Trying to right a wrong
Just walk away
Those windows say
But I can't believe she's gone
To Oxford Street
Trying to right a wrong
Just walk away
Those windows say
But I can't believe she's gone
When you're still waiting for the snow to fall
Doesn't really feel like Christmas at all
Doesn't really feel like Christmas at all
Up above candles on air flicker
Oh they flicker and they float
And I'm up here holding on
To all those chandeliers of hope
Oh they flicker and they float
And I'm up here holding on
To all those chandeliers of hope
Like some drunken Elvis singing
I go singing out of tune
Saying how I always loved ya darling
And I always will
I go singing out of tune
Saying how I always loved ya darling
And I always will
Oh when you're still waiting for the snow to fall
Doesn't really feel like Christmas at all
Doesn't really feel like Christmas at all
Still waiting for the snow to fall
It doesn't really feel like Christmas at all
It doesn't really feel like Christmas at all
Those Christmas lights
Light up the street
Down where the sea and city meet
May all your troubles soon be gone
Oh Christmas lights keep shining on
Light up the street
Down where the sea and city meet
May all your troubles soon be gone
Oh Christmas lights keep shining on
Those Christmas lights
Light up the street
Maybe they'll bring her back to me
Then all my troubles will be gone
Oh Christmas lights keep shining on
Light up the street
Maybe they'll bring her back to me
Then all my troubles will be gone
Oh Christmas lights keep shining on
Oh Christmas lights
Light up the street
Light up the fireworks in me
May all your troubles soon be gone
Those Christmas lights keep shining on
Light up the street
Light up the fireworks in me
May all your troubles soon be gone
Those Christmas lights keep shining on
Tags
Download Lagu Natal
Download Lagu Natal Bahasa Inggris
Download Christmas Lights Coldplay
Download Lagu Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights Coldplay
Lagu Coldplay
Lirik Christmas Lights
Christmas night another fight
Those Christmas lights
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Populer
|Daftar Jalan Ditutup dan Pengalihan Arus Lalu Lintas Imbas Demo di Istana Negara Siang Ini
|Sepulang Pelatihan di Bandar Lampung, Warga Way Kanan Dinyatakan Positif Covid-19
|Mey Chan Liburan Bareng Richard Kyle, Mantan Jessica Iskandar Rangkul Mesra di Pundak
|Eks Residivis di Bandar Lampung Cabuli Gadis di Bawah Umur Selama 11 Tahun
|Pembunuhan Wanita Hamil Diketahui Berkat Petunjuk Burung Love Bird
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung