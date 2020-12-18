Download Lagu Natal Christmas Time - Byan Adams.

Lirik Christmas Time - Byan Adams

We waited all through the year

For the day to appear

We could be together in harmony

You know the time will come

Peace on earth for everyone

And we can live forever

In a world where we are free

Let it shine for you and me

There's something about Christmas time

Something about Christmas time

That makes you wish it was Christmas everyday

To see the joy in the children's eyes

The way that the old folks smile

Says that Christmas will never go away

We're all as one tonight

Makes no difference if you're black or white

'Cause we can sing together in harmony