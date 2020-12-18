Download Lagu Natal Christmas Time Byan Adams, Lirik Christmas Time
(Apartementtherapy.com)
Lirik Christmas Time - Byan Adams
We waited all through the year
For the day to appear
We could be together in harmony
You know the time will come
Peace on earth for everyone
And we can live forever
In a world where we are free
Let it shine for you and me
There's something about Christmas time
Something about Christmas time
That makes you wish it was Christmas everyday
To see the joy in the children's eyes
The way that the old folks smile
Says that Christmas will never go away
We're all as one tonight
Makes no difference if you're black or white
'Cause we can sing together in harmony
I know it's not too late
The world would be a better place
If we can keep the spirit
More than one day in the year
Send a message loud and clear
There's something about Christmas time
Something about Christmas time
That makes you wish it was Christmas everyday
To see the joy in the children's eyes
The way that the old folks smile
Says that Christmas will never go away
It's the time of year when everyone's together
We'll celebrate here on Christmas day
When the ones you love are there
You can feel the magic in the air
You know it's everywhere
There's something about Christmas time
To see the joy in the children's eyes
The way that the old folks smile
Says that Christmas will never go away
Please tell me Christmas will never go away
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung