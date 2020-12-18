Breaking News:

Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton

Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton.

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID
Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton 

Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton.

Lirik You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton

Ooh
Ooh

I want to thank the storm that brought the snow
Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow
But I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

It barely took a breath to realize
We're gonna be a classic for all time
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can't believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God
Sleigh bells singing hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too

I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

Thought I was done for, thought that love had died
But you came along, I swear you saved my life
And I wanna thank you, baby
'Cause you make it feel like Christmas

Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can't believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God
Sleigh bells singing hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too

I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

I never thought I'd find a love like this
But I found forever in that very first kiss
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Oh-oh
(Thank you baby)

I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

Link Download MP3 Lagu You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton 

Tags
Download Lagu Natal
Download You Make It Feel Like Christmas
You Make It Feel Like Christmas Gwen Stefani ft Bl
Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
christmas song
I want to thank the storm
I wanna thank you baby
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Populer
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Sosok Artis TA Ditangkap di Bandung Terkait Protistusi Online, Ternyata Selebgram, DJ, dan Model
Sosok Artis TA Ditangkap di Bandung Terkait Protistusi Online, Ternyata Selebgram, DJ, dan Model
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan