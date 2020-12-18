Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton.

Ooh

Ooh

I want to thank the storm that brought the snow

Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow

But I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

It barely took a breath to realize

We're gonna be a classic for all time

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

Sweet gingerbread made with molasses

My heart skipped and I reacted

Can't believe that this is happening

Like a present sent from God

Sleigh bells singing hallelujah

Stars are shining on us, too

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

Thought I was done for, thought that love had died

But you came along, I swear you saved my life

And I wanna thank you, baby

'Cause you make it feel like Christmas

Sweet gingerbread made with molasses

My heart skipped and I reacted

Can't believe that this is happening

Like a present sent from God

Sleigh bells singing hallelujah

Stars are shining on us, too

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

I never thought I'd find a love like this

But I found forever in that very first kiss

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

Oh-oh

(Thank you baby)

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

Link Download MP3 Lagu You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton