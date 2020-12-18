Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton
Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton.
Download Lagu Natal You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton.
Ooh
Ooh
I want to thank the storm that brought the snow
Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow
But I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
It barely took a breath to realize
We're gonna be a classic for all time
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can't believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God
Sleigh bells singing hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Thought I was done for, thought that love had died
But you came along, I swear you saved my life
And I wanna thank you, baby
'Cause you make it feel like Christmas
Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can't believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God
Sleigh bells singing hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
I never thought I'd find a love like this
But I found forever in that very first kiss
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Oh-oh
(Thank you baby)
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Link Download MP3 Lagu You Make It Feel Like Christmas - Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton
Download Lagu Natal
Download You Make It Feel Like Christmas
You Make It Feel Like Christmas Gwen Stefani ft Bl
Gwen Stefani ft Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
christmas song
I want to thank the storm
I wanna thank you baby
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Daftar Jalan Ditutup dan Pengalihan Arus Lalu Lintas Imbas Demo di Istana Negara Siang Ini
|Sepulang Pelatihan di Bandar Lampung, Warga Way Kanan Dinyatakan Positif Covid-19
|Mey Chan Liburan Bareng Richard Kyle, Mantan Jessica Iskandar Rangkul Mesra di Pundak
|Eks Residivis di Bandar Lampung Cabuli Gadis di Bawah Umur Selama 11 Tahun
|Pembunuhan Wanita Hamil Diketahui Berkat Petunjuk Burung Love Bird