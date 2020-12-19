Chord Gitar Lagu Disconnected 5 Seconds of Summer, Lirik Lagu Disconnected

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Disconnected dinyanyikan 5 Seconds of Summer.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Disconnected dalam kunci gitar atau chord 5 Seconds of Summer.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

D A

Em G

[Verse]

Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh

D A

Lifes a tangled web

Em G

of cell phone calls and hash-tag-I-don't-knows

D A

and you, you're so caught up

Em G

in all the blinking lights and dial tones

D A

I admit Im a bit of a victim in the worldwide system too

Em G

But Ive found my sweet escape when I'm alone with you

D A

Tune out the static sound of the city that never sleeps

Em G

Here in the moment on the dark side of the screen

[Chorus]

D A

I like the summer rain

Em

I like the sounds you make

G

We put the world away

We get so disconnected

D A

You are my getaway

Em

You are my favourite place

G

We put the world away

Yeah were so disconnected

D A

Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh

Were so disconnected

Em G

Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh

[Verse]

D A

hands around my waist

Em G

you're counting up the hills across the sheets

D A

And I'm a falling star

Em G

a glimmer lighting up these scattered streets

D A

I admit Im a bit of a fool for playing by their rules

Em G

But Ive found my sweet escape when Im alone with you

D A

Turn down the static sound of the city that never sleeps

Em G

Here in the moment on the dark side of the screen

[Chorus]

D A

I like the summer rain

Em

I like the sounds you make

G

We put the world away