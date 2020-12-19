Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Disconnected 5 Seconds of Summer, Lirik Lagu Disconnected

Simak, chord gitar Disconnected dinyanyikan 5 Seconds of Summer. Termasuk, lirik lagu Disconnected dalam kunci gitar atau chord 5 Seconds of Summer.

Ilustrasi. Chord Disconnected dinyanyikan 5 Seconds of Summer, serta lirik lagu Disconnected. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID

Termasuk, lirik lagu Disconnected dalam kunci gitar atau chord 5 Seconds of Summer.

D                A
Em               G

[Verse]
Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh
D                A
Lifes a tangled web
    Em                                    G
of cell phone calls and hash-tag-I-don't-knows
     D                  A
and you, you're so caught up
    Em                               G
in all the blinking lights and dial tones
D                                    A
I admit Im a bit of a victim in the worldwide system too
Em                                  G
But Ive found my sweet escape when I'm alone with you
D                                 A
Tune out the static sound of the city that never sleeps
Em                         G
Here in the moment on the dark side of the screen

[Chorus]
D                      A
I like the summer rain
                        Em
I like the sounds you make
                   G
We put the world away

We get so disconnected
D                 A
You are my getaway
                      Em
You are my favourite place
                  G
We put the world away

Yeah were so disconnected
D                 A
Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh

Were so disconnected
Em                G
Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh

 [Verse]
D                 A
hands around my waist
       Em                                G
you're counting up the hills across the sheets
   D                A
And I'm a falling star
Em                                       G
a glimmer lighting up these scattered streets
D                                  A
I admit Im a bit of a fool for playing by their rules
Em                                   G
But Ive found my sweet escape when Im alone with you
D                                   A
Turn down the static sound of the city that never sleeps
Em                          G
Here in the moment on the dark side of the screen

 [Chorus]
D                   A
I like the summer rain
                        Em
I like the sounds you make
                   G
We put the world away

Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
