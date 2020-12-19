Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Disconnected 5 Seconds of Summer, Lirik Lagu Disconnected
Simak, chord gitar Disconnected dinyanyikan 5 Seconds of Summer. Termasuk, lirik lagu Disconnected dalam kunci gitar atau chord 5 Seconds of Summer.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Disconnected dinyanyikan 5 Seconds of Summer.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Disconnected dalam kunci gitar atau chord 5 Seconds of Summer.
D A
Em G
[Verse]
Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh
D A
Lifes a tangled web
Em G
of cell phone calls and hash-tag-I-don't-knows
D A
and you, you're so caught up
Em G
in all the blinking lights and dial tones
D A
I admit Im a bit of a victim in the worldwide system too
Em G
But Ive found my sweet escape when I'm alone with you
D A
Tune out the static sound of the city that never sleeps
Em G
Here in the moment on the dark side of the screen
[Chorus]
D A
I like the summer rain
Em
I like the sounds you make
G
We put the world away
We get so disconnected
D A
You are my getaway
Em
You are my favourite place
G
We put the world away
Yeah were so disconnected
D A
Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh
Were so disconnected
Em G
Oh oh o-oh oh oh o-oh oh
[Verse]
D A
hands around my waist
Em G
you're counting up the hills across the sheets
D A
And I'm a falling star
Em G
a glimmer lighting up these scattered streets
D A
I admit Im a bit of a fool for playing by their rules
Em G
But Ive found my sweet escape when Im alone with you
D A
Turn down the static sound of the city that never sleeps
Em G
Here in the moment on the dark side of the screen
[Chorus]
D A
I like the summer rain
Em
I like the sounds you make
G
We put the world away
