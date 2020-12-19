Chord Gitar Lagu Don’t Save Me HAIM, Lirik Lagu Don’t Save Me

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Don’t Save Me dinyanyikan HAIM.

[Verse 1]

G

Never thought that I would grow so old of seeing the gold

D

Still I never want it to go

C

I would hold it up to my cold heart

D

Feel the way it used to start

G

Take me back, take me back

D

To the way that I was before

C

Hungry for what was to come

D

Now I'm longing for the way I was

[Bridge]

G

You say you will, say you will save me

D

You say you will, say you will save me

C

You say you will, say you will save me

C

You say you will, say you will

[Chorus]

Bm C

Take me back, give it up, give it up to me

Em D Bm

'Cause I can't go on if your love isn't strong

C Em

I want it all, give me, give me all your love

D

But if you can't hold on

Bm C Em D

Then baby, baby, don't save me now If your love isn't strong

Bm C Em D

Baby, don't save me now

[Verse 2]

G

All my life I wasn't trying to get on a high way

D

I was wondering which way to go

C

Spending all of my damn time

D

Leaving all the weight behind

G

Take me back, take me back to the song

D

How'd it used to go?

C

Screaming for what was to come

D

Now I'm dreaming about the way I was

[Bridge]

G

You say you will, say you will save me

D

You say you will, say you will save me

C

You say you will, say you will save me

C

You say you will, say you will

[Chorus]

Bm C

Take me back, give it up, give it up to me

Em D Bm

'Cause I can't go on if your love isn't strong

C Em

I want it all, give me, give me all your love

D

But if you can't hold on

Bm C Em D

Then baby, baby, don't save me now If your love isn't strong

Bm C Em D

Baby, don't save me now

[Outro]

C Em C

And if I had to beg for your love

Em C

Would it ever be enough?

Em C

And if I had to beg for your love Would it ever be enough?

Bm C

So baby, don't save me

Bm C

No baby, don't save me

Bm C Em D

Baby, don't save me now (if your love isn't strong)

Bm C Em D

No baby, don't save me now (if your love isn't strong)

