Chord Gitar Lagu Don’t Save Me HAIM, Lirik Lagu Don’t Save Me

Chord gitar Don't Save Me dinyanyikan HAIM.
Lirik lagu Don't Save Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord HAIM.
[Verse 1]
G
Never thought that I would grow so old of seeing the gold
D
Still I never want it to go
C
I would hold it up to my cold heart
D
Feel the way it used to start
G
Take me back, take me back
D
To the way that I was before
C
Hungry for what was to come
D
Now I'm longing for the way I was
[Bridge]
G
You say you will, say you will save me
D
You say you will, say you will save me
C
You say you will, say you will save me
C
You say you will, say you will
[Chorus]
Bm C
Take me back, give it up, give it up to me
Em D Bm
'Cause I can't go on if your love isn't strong
C Em
I want it all, give me, give me all your love
D
But if you can't hold on
Bm C Em D
Then baby, baby, don't save me now If your love isn't strong
Bm C Em D
Baby, don't save me now
[Verse 2]
G
All my life I wasn't trying to get on a high way
D
I was wondering which way to go
C
Spending all of my damn time
D
Leaving all the weight behind
G
Take me back, take me back to the song
D
How'd it used to go?
C
Screaming for what was to come
D
Now I'm dreaming about the way I was
[Bridge]
G
You say you will, say you will save me
D
You say you will, say you will save me
C
You say you will, say you will save me
C
You say you will, say you will
[Chorus]
Bm C
Take me back, give it up, give it up to me
Em D Bm
'Cause I can't go on if your love isn't strong
C Em
I want it all, give me, give me all your love
D
But if you can't hold on
Bm C Em D
Then baby, baby, don't save me now If your love isn't strong
Bm C Em D
Baby, don't save me now
[Outro]
C Em C
And if I had to beg for your love
Em C
Would it ever be enough?
Em C
And if I had to beg for your love Would it ever be enough?
Bm C
So baby, don't save me
Bm C
No baby, don't save me
Bm C Em D
Baby, don't save me now (if your love isn't strong)
Bm C Em D
No baby, don't save me now (if your love isn't strong)
