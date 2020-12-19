Chord Gitar Lagu High Tops Del Water Gap, Lirik Lagu High Tops

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar High Tops dinyanyikan Del Water Gap.

chord gitar High Tops dinyanyikan Del Water Gap.

[Verse 1]

D C

Don’t you know that you’re the only Queen

G

Of this one-horse town

D C

You’re the only one that meant a thing to me

G

You’re still hanging around

Bm

You’re still hanging around

[Chorus]

C

I used to see you on the sidewalk

D

Standing in your high tops

Em

Ruining your pretty lungs

G

With your cigarette smoke

D

It ain’t keeping you young

C

Touch me like you know me

G

Baby when you’re lonely

Em

Kiss me on my open mouth

G

I’ll throw you a rope

Bm

I’ll keep pulling you out

[Bridge]

Am B7 Em G7 C

Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you

Cm G

You can take or leave me any way you choose

[Verse 2]

D C

All the years that came and went for you

G D Em

Are you feeling it now?

D C

All the pretty things I tried to say to you

G

But when I opened my mouth

Bm

No, nothing came out

[Chorus]

C

I used to see you on the sidewalk

D

Standing in your high tops

Em

Ruining your pretty lungs

G

With your cigarette smoke

D

It ain’t keeping you young

C

Touch me like you know me

G

Baby when you’re lonely

Em

Kiss me on my open mouth

G

I’ll throw you a rope

Bm

I’ll keep pulling you out

[Bridge]

Am B7 Em G7 C

Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you

Cm Em G

You can take or leave me any way you choose

Am B7 Em G7 C

Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you

Cm Em G

You can take or leave me any way you choose

[Chorus]

C

I used to see you on the sidewalk

D

Standing in your high tops

Em

Ruining your pretty lungs

G

With your cigarette smoke

D

It ain’t keeping you young

C

Touch me like you know me

G

Baby when you’re lonely

Em

Kiss me on my open mouth

G

I’ll throw you a rope

Bm

I’ll keep pulling you out

[Bridge]

Am B7 Em G7 C

Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you

Cm Em G

You can take or leave me any way you choose

Am B7 Em G7 C

Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you

Cm Em G

You can take or leave me any way you choose

Am B7 Em G7 C

Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you

Cm D G

You can take or leave me any way you choose

