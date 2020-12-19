Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu High Tops Del Water Gap, Lirik Lagu High Tops
[Verse 1]
D C
Don’t you know that you’re the only Queen
G
Of this one-horse town
D C
You’re the only one that meant a thing to me
G
You’re still hanging around
Bm
You’re still hanging around
[Chorus]
C
I used to see you on the sidewalk
D
Standing in your high tops
Em
Ruining your pretty lungs
G
With your cigarette smoke
D
It ain’t keeping you young
C
Touch me like you know me
G
Baby when you’re lonely
Em
Kiss me on my open mouth
G
I’ll throw you a rope
Bm
I’ll keep pulling you out
[Bridge]
Am B7 Em G7 C
Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you
Cm G
You can take or leave me any way you choose
[Verse 2]
D C
All the years that came and went for you
G D Em
Are you feeling it now?
D C
All the pretty things I tried to say to you
G
But when I opened my mouth
Bm
No, nothing came out
[Chorus]
C
I used to see you on the sidewalk
D
Standing in your high tops
Em
Ruining your pretty lungs
G
With your cigarette smoke
D
It ain’t keeping you young
C
Touch me like you know me
G
Baby when you’re lonely
Em
Kiss me on my open mouth
G
I’ll throw you a rope
Bm
I’ll keep pulling you out
[Bridge]
Am B7 Em G7 C
Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you
Cm Em G
You can take or leave me any way you choose
Am B7 Em G7 C
Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you
Cm Em G
You can take or leave me any way you choose
[Chorus]
C
I used to see you on the sidewalk
D
Standing in your high tops
Em
Ruining your pretty lungs
G
With your cigarette smoke
D
It ain’t keeping you young
C
Touch me like you know me
G
Baby when you’re lonely
Em
Kiss me on my open mouth
G
I’ll throw you a rope
Bm
I’ll keep pulling you out
[Bridge]
Am B7 Em G7 C
Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you
Cm Em G
You can take or leave me any way you choose
Am B7 Em G7 C
Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you
Cm Em G
You can take or leave me any way you choose
Am B7 Em G7 C
Hey Celine, I open up my heart it’s all for you
Cm D G
You can take or leave me any way you choose
Itulah, chord gitar High Tops dinyanyikan Del Water Gap, serta lirik lagu High Tops dalam kunci gitar atau chord Del Water Gap.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
