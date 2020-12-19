Download Christmas The Whole Year Round Sabrina Carpenter, Lirik Christmas The Whole Year Round
(PEXELS/OLEG MAGNI)
Ilustrasi dekorasi natal.
A 1, 2, 1, 2, 3!
Let's make the whole year Christmas
No reason to forget this
Feeling we're feeling now
We gotta keep it going all year round
Let's keep the sleigh bells ringing
We'll keep the whole world singing
Feels so good, why stop now?
Let's make Christmas the whole year round
I don't care if snow stops falling down
Santa's come and gone, yeah he's left town
I don't need a Christmas tree
Mistletoe or red and green
All I need is you next to me
To make every night Christmas Eve
Let's make the whole year Christmas
When all those pretty lights have been put away
And old Rudolph has gone on holiday
Oh we'll keep that fire burning
Though the calendar is turning
Why stop at one?
Hey, we're full
When we could have 364 more
Let's make the whole year Christmas
Let's make the whole year Christmas
Let's make Christmas the whole year
Make Christmas the whole year
Let's make Christmas the whole year round
Let's make Christmas the whole year
Make Christmas the whole year
Let's make Christmas the whole year round
Let's make Christmas the whole year round
Tribunlampung.co.id
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung