Download Christmas The Whole Year Round Sabrina Carpenter, Lirik Christmas The Whole Year Round

Download Lagu Natal Christmas The Whole Year Round - Sabrina Carpenter.

Lirik Christmas The Whole Year Round - Sabrina Carpenter

A 1, 2, 1, 2, 3!

Let's make the whole year Christmas

No reason to forget this

Feeling we're feeling now

We gotta keep it going all year round

Let's keep the sleigh bells ringing

We'll keep the whole world singing

Feels so good, why stop now?

Let's make Christmas the whole year round

I don't care if snow stops falling down

Santa's come and gone, yeah he's left town

I don't need a Christmas tree

Mistletoe or red and green

All I need is you next to me

To make every night Christmas Eve