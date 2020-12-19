Download Christmas Time Is In The Air Again Mariah Carey, Lirik Christmas Time Is In The Air Again

Download Lagu Natal Christmas Time Is In The Air Again - Mariah Carey

Christmas time is in the air again

Christmas chimes reminding me of

When we fell like the snow

So deep in love

High above us the evergreens

Sparkle with lights and feel the breeze

As we made future Christmas memories

Christmas shoppers glance at us and smile

'Cause the mistletoe is occupied

And the dream is to share

This Christmas cheer with you all year

And not wait till the morning

When Christmas time is in the air again