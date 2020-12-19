Download Christmas Time Is In The Air Again Mariah Carey, Lirik Christmas Time Is In The Air Again
Christmas time is in the air again
Christmas chimes reminding me of
When we fell like the snow
So deep in love
High above us the evergreens
Sparkle with lights and feel the breeze
As we made future Christmas memories
Christmas shoppers glance at us and smile
'Cause the mistletoe is occupied
And the dream is to share
This Christmas cheer with you all year
And not wait till the morning
When Christmas time is in the air again
Mr. Grinch simply can't resist
Warming up when he looks our way
Even Old Scrooge makes a Christmas wish
For a honey to hold Christmas day
And to feel love like ours always
La da da, da da dum
La da da, da da dum
And the dream is to share
This Christmas cheer
With you all throughout the year
And not wait till the morning
When Christmas time is in the air
Christmas time is everywhere
Christmas time is in the air again
