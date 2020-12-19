Download Lagu MP3 Baby baby Amy Grant, Streaming MP3 Baby baby

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, download lagu MP3 Baby baby dinyanyikan Amy Grant di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 Baby baby.

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Album Sodiq Monata, Streaming MP3 25 Lagu Dangdut Koplo Monata

Baca juga: Download Lagu Aku Ikhlas MP3 Denny Caknan Feat Happy Asmara

Berikut, lirik lagu Baby baby MP3 dinyanyikan Amy Grant.

Baby, baby

I'm taken with the notion

To love you with the sweetest of devotion

Baby, baby

My tender love will flow from

The bluest sky to the deepest ocean

Stop for a minute

Baby, I'm so glad you're mine, yeah

You're mine

Baby, baby

The stars are shining for you

And just like me I'm sure that they adore you

Baby, baby

Go walking through the forest

The birds above a' singing you a chorus

Stop for a minute

Baby, they're so glad you're mine, oh yeah

And ever since the day you put my heart in motion

Baby I realize that there's just no getting over you

Baby, baby

In any kind of weather

I'm here for you always and forever

Baby, baby

No muscle man could sever

My love for you is true and it will never

Stop for a minute

Baby, they're so glad you're mine

And ever since the day…

Itulah, download lagu MP3 Baby baby dinyanyikan Amy Grant di Spotify serta streaming MP3 Baby baby. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Noval Andriansyah )