Download Lagu MP3 Baby baby Amy Grant, Streaming MP3 Baby baby

Baby, baby
I'm taken with the notion
To love you with the sweetest of devotion
I'm taken with the notion
To love you with the sweetest of devotion
Baby, baby
My tender love will flow from
The bluest sky to the deepest ocean
My tender love will flow from
The bluest sky to the deepest ocean
Stop for a minute
Baby, I'm so glad you're mine, yeah
You're mine
Baby, I'm so glad you're mine, yeah
You're mine
Baby, baby
The stars are shining for you
And just like me I'm sure that they adore you
The stars are shining for you
And just like me I'm sure that they adore you
Baby, baby
Go walking through the forest
The birds above a' singing you a chorus
Go walking through the forest
The birds above a' singing you a chorus
Stop for a minute
Baby, they're so glad you're mine, oh yeah
And ever since the day you put my heart in motion
Baby I realize that there's just no getting over you
Baby, they're so glad you're mine, oh yeah
And ever since the day you put my heart in motion
Baby I realize that there's just no getting over you
Baby, baby
In any kind of weather
I'm here for you always and forever
In any kind of weather
I'm here for you always and forever
Baby, baby
No muscle man could sever
My love for you is true and it will never
No muscle man could sever
My love for you is true and it will never
Stop for a minute
Baby, they're so glad you're mine
And ever since the day…
Baby, they're so glad you're mine
And ever since the day…
Penulis: Noval Andriansyah
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung