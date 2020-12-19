Download Lagu Natal Christmas Love Justin Bieber.

Lirik Christmas Love Justin Bieber

Baby I will not pout

Baby I will not cry

'Cause I got your love this Christmas time

When the snow's on the ground

And it's freezing outside

I got your love this Christmas

On every list I've ever sent

You're the gift I love the best

So deck the halls and all the rest

Warm me up, with your Christmas love

Hey angel in the snow

I'm under the mistletoe

You are the one

You're my very own Christmas love

Tell Santa I'm cool this year

My present is standing right here

Thank God above

For my very own Christmas love, yeah

Like a beautiful tree

You can light up the room

But your kinda star can't be removed