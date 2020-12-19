Breaking News:

Download Lagu Natal Christmas Love Justin Bieber, Lirik Christmas Love

Download Lagu Natal Christmas Love Justin Bieber. Lirik Christmas Love Justin Bieber

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu Natal Christmas Love Justin Bieber, Lirik Christmas Love
kompas.com
Ilustrasi pohon natal 

Download Lagu Natal Christmas Love Justin Bieber.

Lirik Christmas Love Justin Bieber

Baby I will not pout
Baby I will not cry
'Cause I got your love this Christmas time
When the snow's on the ground
And it's freezing outside
I got your love this Christmas
On every list I've ever sent
You're the gift I love the best
So deck the halls and all the rest
Warm me up, with your Christmas love
Hey angel in the snow
I'm under the mistletoe
You are the one
You're my very own Christmas love
Tell Santa I'm cool this year
My present is standing right here
Thank God above
For my very own Christmas love, yeah
Like a beautiful tree
You can light up the room
But your kinda star can't be removed
Like a beautiful carol
I get lost in your song
And I will forever sing along
On every list I've ever sent
You're the gift I love the best
So deck the halls and all the rest
And warm me up, with your Christmas love
Hey angel in the snow
I'm under the mistletoe
You are the one
You're my very own Christmas love
Tell Santa I'm cool this year
My present is standing right here
Thank God above
For my very own Christmas love
All the lovers around the world (all the lovers)
Let me sing you Merry Merry Christmas
Merry Merry Christmas (and happy holidays)
And every boy and every girl
Stay close to the ones you love
And thank God above
That you got someone this year
That can fill your heart with cheer
Hey angel in the snow
I'm under the mistletoe
You are the one
You're my very own Christmas love
Tell Santa I'm cool this year
My present is standing right here
Thank God above
For my very own Christmas love
Hey angel in the snow
I'm under the mistletoe
You are the one
You're my very own Christmas love
Tell Santa I'm cool this year
My present is standing right here
Thank God above
For my very own Christmas love
For my very own Christmas love
For my very own Christmas love
For my very own Christmas love

Download Christmas Love - Justin Bieber

Tags
Download Lagu Natal
Download Christmas Love Justin Bieber
Christmas Love Justin Bieber
Lagu Justin Bieber
Lirik Christmas Love
Tell Santa Im cool this year
For my very own Christmas love
Baby I will not pout
Tribunlampung.co.id
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
