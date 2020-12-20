Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Bored Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Bored
Simak, chord gitar Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish. Termasuk, lirik lagu Bored dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Bored dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Dinyanyikan Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu
[Verse 1]
G Em
The games you played were never fun
C D
You'd say you'd stay but then you'd run
[Pre-Chorus]
G
Giving you what you're begging for
Em
Giving you what you say I need
C
I don't want any settled scores
D
I just want you to set me free
G
Giving you what you're begging for
Em C D
Giving you what you say I need, say I need
[Chorus]
G
I'm not afraid anymore
Em C D
What makes you sure you're all I need?
Forget about it
G Em C
When you walk out the door and leave me torn
D
You're teaching me to live without it
G Em C D
Bored, I'm so bored, I'm so bored, so bored
[Verse 2]
G Em C D
I'm home alone, you God knows where
G Em C D
I hope you don't think that shit's fair
[Pre-Chorus]
G
Giving you all you want and more
Em
Giving you every piece of me
C
What I want, I never can afford
D
I just want you to love for free
G
Can't you see that I'm getting bored
Em C D
Giving you every piece of me, piece of me
[Chorus]
G
I'm not afraid anymore
Em C D
What makes you sure you're all I need?
Forget about it
G Em C
When you walk out the door and leave me torn
D
You're teaching me to live without it
G Em C D
Bored, I'm so bored, I'm so bored, so bored
[Pre-Chorus]
G
Giving you what you're begging for
Em
Giving you what you say I need
C
I don't want any settled scores
D
I just want you to set me free
G
Giving you what you're begging for
Em C D
Giving you what you say I need, say I need
[Chorus]
G
I'm not afraid anymore
Em C D
What makes you sure you're all I need?
Forget about it
G Em C
And when you walk out the door and leave me torn
D
You're teaching me to live without it
Itulah, chord gitar Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Bored dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar Bored
chord Bored
Bored
chord lagu Bored
kunci gitar Bored
lirik lagu Bored
chord gitar Billie Eilish
chord Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
The games you played were never fun
You d say you d stay but then you d run
I m not afraid anymore
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly Lana Del Rey, Lirik Lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sanctuary Joji, Lirik Lagu Sanctuary
|Chord Gitar Lagu Good Things Fall Apart Illenium Feat Jon Bellion, Lirik Lagu Good Things Fall Apart
|Chord Gitar Lagu Eclipse Of The Heart Bonnie Tyler, Lirik Lagu Eclipse Of The Heart
|Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Pipi Mimi Siti Badriah