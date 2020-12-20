Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Bored Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Bored

Simak, chord gitar Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish. Termasuk, lirik lagu Bored dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

Chord Gitar Lagu Bored Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Bored
AFP
Ilustrasi Billie Eilish. Chord Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Bored. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Bored dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

[Verse 1]
G Em
The games you played were never fun
C D
You'd say you'd stay but then you'd run

[Pre-Chorus]
G
Giving you what you're begging for
Em
Giving you what you say I need
C
I don't want any settled scores
D
I just want you to set me free
G
Giving you what you're begging for
Em C D
Giving you what you say I need, say I need

[Chorus]
G
I'm not afraid anymore
Em C D
What makes you sure you're all I need?
Forget about it
G Em C
When you walk out the door and leave me torn
D
You're teaching me to live without it
G Em C D
Bored, I'm so bored, I'm so bored, so bored

[Verse 2]
G Em C D
I'm home alone, you God knows where
G Em C D
I hope you don't think that shit's fair

[Pre-Chorus]
G
Giving you all you want and more
Em
Giving you every piece of me
C
What I want, I never can afford
D
I just want you to love for free
G
Can't you see that I'm getting bored
Em C D
Giving you every piece of me, piece of me

[Chorus]
G
I'm not afraid anymore
Em C D
What makes you sure you're all I need?
Forget about it
G Em C
When you walk out the door and leave me torn
D
You're teaching me to live without it
G Em C D
Bored, I'm so bored, I'm so bored, so bored

[Pre-Chorus]
G
Giving you what you're begging for
Em
Giving you what you say I need
C
I don't want any settled scores
D
I just want you to set me free
G
Giving you what you're begging for
Em C D
Giving you what you say I need, say I need

[Chorus]
G
I'm not afraid anymore
Em C D
What makes you sure you're all I need?
Forget about it
G Em C
And when you walk out the door and leave me torn
D
You're teaching me to live without it

Itulah, chord gitar Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Bored dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

