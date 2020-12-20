Chord Gitar Lagu Bored Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Bored

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Bored dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Dinyanyikan Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

[Verse 1]

G Em

The games you played were never fun

C D

You'd say you'd stay but then you'd run



[Pre-Chorus]

G

Giving you what you're begging for

Em

Giving you what you say I need

C

I don't want any settled scores

D

I just want you to set me free

G

Giving you what you're begging for

Em C D

Giving you what you say I need, say I need



[Chorus]

G

I'm not afraid anymore

Em C D

What makes you sure you're all I need?

Forget about it

G Em C

When you walk out the door and leave me torn

D

You're teaching me to live without it

G Em C D

Bored, I'm so bored, I'm so bored, so bored



[Verse 2]

G Em C D

I'm home alone, you God knows where

G Em C D

I hope you don't think that shit's fair



[Pre-Chorus]

G

Giving you all you want and more

Em

Giving you every piece of me

C

What I want, I never can afford

D

I just want you to love for free

G

Can't you see that I'm getting bored

Em C D

Giving you every piece of me, piece of me



[Chorus]

G

I'm not afraid anymore

Em C D

What makes you sure you're all I need?

Forget about it

G Em C

When you walk out the door and leave me torn

D

You're teaching me to live without it

G Em C D

Bored, I'm so bored, I'm so bored, so bored



[Pre-Chorus]

G

Giving you what you're begging for

Em

Giving you what you say I need

C

I don't want any settled scores

D

I just want you to set me free

G

Giving you what you're begging for

Em C D

Giving you what you say I need, say I need



[Chorus]

G

I'm not afraid anymore

Em C D

What makes you sure you're all I need?

Forget about it

G Em C

And when you walk out the door and leave me torn

D

You're teaching me to live without it

Itulah, chord gitar Bored dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Bored dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )