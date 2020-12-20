Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Eclipse Of The Heart Bonnie Tyler

Simak, chord gitar Eclipse Of The Heart dinyanyikan Bonnie Tyler, lirik lagu Eclipse Of The Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Bonnie Tyler.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Eclipse Of The Heart Bonnie Tyler, Lirik Lagu Eclipse Of The Heart
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi Bonnie Tyler. Chord Eclipse Of The Heart dinyanyikan Bonnie Tyler, serta lirik lagu Eclipse Of The Heart. 

Simak, chord gitar Eclipse Of The Heart dinyanyikan Bonnie Tyler.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Eclipse Of The Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Bonnie Tyler.

[Verse 1]
Am G
(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit lonely, and you're never coming round
Am G
(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit tired of listening to the sound of my tears
C Bb
(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit nervous that the best of all
the years have gone by
C Bb
(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit terrified and then I see the look in your eyes
Eb Ab
(Turn around, Bright eyes) Every now and the I fall apart
Eb Ab G
(Turn around, Bright eyes) Every now and the I fall apart

[Chorus]
Em C D G
And I need you now, tonight, and I need you more than ever
Em C D G
And if you only hold me tight we'll be holding on forever
Em C D
And we'll only be making it right 'cause we'll never be wrong
C D
Together we can take it to the end of the line
Em A
Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time
G D
I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark
Em A
We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks
G D/F# G C
I really need you tonight, forever's gonna start tonight
D
Forever's gonna start tonight

G Em B7 C C/D
Once upon a time I was falling in love but now I'm only falling apart
Am D G Em C D
There's nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart
G Em B7 C C/D
Once upon a time there was light in my life but now there's only love in the dark
Am D G Em C D G
Nothing I can say, a total eclipse of the heart

[Instrumental]
Am G Am G
C Bb C Bb

[Verse 2]
Eb Ab
(Turn around, Bright eyes) Every now and the I fall apart
Eb Ab G
(Turn around, Bright eyes) Every now and the I fall apart

[Chorus]
Em C D G
And I need you now, tonight, and I need you more than ever
Em C D G
And if you only hold me tight we'll be holding on forever
Em C D
And we'll only be making it right 'cause we'll never be wrong
C D
Together we can take it to the end of the line
Em A
Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time
G D
I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark
Em A
We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks
G D/F# G C
I really need you tonight, forever's gonna start tonight
D
Forever's gonna start tonight

[Outro]
G Em B7 C C/D
Once upon a time I was falling in love but now I'm only falling apart
Am D G Em C D
Nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart
G Em B7 C C/D
Once upon a time there was light in my life but now there's only love in the dark
Am D G Em C D G
Nothing I can say, a total eclipse of the heart
D G Em C D
A total eclipse of the heart
G Em C D
(Turn around, Bright eyes)
G Em C D G Em (Fade away)
(Turn around, Bright eyes) Turn around (Ad lib)

Itulah, chord gitar Eclipse Of The Heart dinyanyikan Bonnie Tyler, serta lirik lagu Eclipse Of The Heart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Bonnie Tyler.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tribunlampung.co.id
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
