Chord Gitar Lagu Eclipse Of The Heart Bonnie Tyler, Lirik Lagu Eclipse Of The Heart

[Verse 1]

Am G

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit lonely, and you're never coming round

Am G

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit tired of listening to the sound of my tears

C Bb

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit nervous that the best of all

the years have gone by

C Bb

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit terrified and then I see the look in your eyes

Eb Ab

(Turn around, Bright eyes) Every now and the I fall apart

Eb Ab G

(Turn around, Bright eyes) Every now and the I fall apart



[Chorus]

Em C D G

And I need you now, tonight, and I need you more than ever

Em C D G

And if you only hold me tight we'll be holding on forever

Em C D

And we'll only be making it right 'cause we'll never be wrong

C D

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Em A

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time

G D

I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

Em A

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

G D/F# G C

I really need you tonight, forever's gonna start tonight

D

Forever's gonna start tonight



G Em B7 C C/D

Once upon a time I was falling in love but now I'm only falling apart

Am D G Em C D

There's nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart

G Em B7 C C/D

Once upon a time there was light in my life but now there's only love in the dark

Am D G Em C D G

Nothing I can say, a total eclipse of the heart



[Instrumental]

Am G Am G

C Bb C Bb



[Verse 2]

Eb Ab

(Turn around, Bright eyes) Every now and the I fall apart

Eb Ab G

(Turn around, Bright eyes) Every now and the I fall apart



[Chorus]

Em C D G

And I need you now, tonight, and I need you more than ever

Em C D G

And if you only hold me tight we'll be holding on forever

Em C D

And we'll only be making it right 'cause we'll never be wrong

C D

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Em A

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time

G D

I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

Em A

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

G D/F# G C

I really need you tonight, forever's gonna start tonight

D

Forever's gonna start tonight



[Outro]

G Em B7 C C/D

Once upon a time I was falling in love but now I'm only falling apart

Am D G Em C D

Nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart

G Em B7 C C/D

Once upon a time there was light in my life but now there's only love in the dark

Am D G Em C D G

Nothing I can say, a total eclipse of the heart

D G Em C D

A total eclipse of the heart

G Em C D

(Turn around, Bright eyes)

G Em C D G Em (Fade away)

(Turn around, Bright eyes) Turn around (Ad lib)

