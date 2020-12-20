Chord Gitar Lagu Good Things Fall Apart Illenium Feat Jon Bellion, Lirik Lagu Good Things Fall Apart

Chord Gitar
chord gitar Good Things Fall Apart dinyanyikan Illenium Feat Jon Bellion.
lirik lagu Good Things Fall Apart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Illenium Feat Jon Bellion.
[Intro]
D D G G
[Verse 1]
D
Did I say something wrong? Did you hear what I was thinking?
D G
Did I talk way too long when I told you all my feelings that night?
D
Is it you? Is it me? Did you find somebody better?
D G
Someone who isn't me, 'cause I know that I was never your type
G
Never really your type
[Pre-Chorus]
D D
Overthinking's got me drinking
G A
Messing with my head, woah
[Chorus]
D
Tell me what you hate about me
D
Whatever it is, I'm sorry
G G
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
D
I know I can be dramatic
D
But everybody said we had it
G G
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Post-Chorus]
A A
I'm coming to terms with a broken heart
G D
I guess that sometimes good things fall apart
D D
[Verse 2]
D
When you said it was real, guess I really did believe ya
D G G
Did you fake how you feel when we parked down by the river that night? That night?
D
That night when we fogged up the windows in your best friend's car
D G
'Cause we couldn't leave the windows down in December
G
Woah-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
[Chorus]
D
Tell me what you hate about me
D
Whatever it is, I'm sorry
G G
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
D
I know I can be dramatic
D
But everybody said we had it
G G
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Post-Chorus]
A A
I'm coming to terms with a broken heart
G
I guess that sometimes good things fall apart
[Instrumental Bridge]
D D D D
[Pre-Chorus]
D D
Overthinking's got me drinking
G A
Messing with my head, oh!
[Chorus]
D
Tell me what you hate about me
D
Whatever it is, I'm sorry
G G
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
D
I know I can be dramatic
D
But everybody said we had it
G G
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Post-Chorus]
A A
I'm coming to terms with a broken heart
G
I guess that sometimes good things fall apart
[Outro]
D D
