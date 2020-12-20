Chord Gitar Lagu Good Things Fall Apart Illenium Feat Jon Bellion, Lirik Lagu Good Things Fall Apart

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Good Things Fall Apart dinyanyikan Illenium Feat Jon Bellion.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Good Things Fall Apart dalam kunci gitar atau chord Illenium Feat Jon Bellion.

[Intro]

D D G G



[Verse 1]

D

Did I say something wrong? Did you hear what I was thinking?

D G

Did I talk way too long when I told you all my feelings that night?

D

Is it you? Is it me? Did you find somebody better?

D G

Someone who isn't me, 'cause I know that I was never your type

G

Never really your type



[Pre-Chorus]

D D

Overthinking's got me drinking

G A

Messing with my head, woah



[Chorus]

D

Tell me what you hate about me

D

Whatever it is, I'm sorry

G G

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

D

I know I can be dramatic

D

But everybody said we had it

G G

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



[Post-Chorus]

A A

I'm coming to terms with a broken heart

G D

I guess that sometimes good things fall apart



D D



[Verse 2]

D

When you said it was real, guess I really did believe ya

D G G

Did you fake how you feel when we parked down by the river that night? That night?

D

That night when we fogged up the windows in your best friend's car

D G

'Cause we couldn't leave the windows down in December

G

Woah-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh



[Chorus]

D

Tell me what you hate about me

D

Whatever it is, I'm sorry

G G

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

D

I know I can be dramatic

D

But everybody said we had it

G G

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



[Post-Chorus]

A A

I'm coming to terms with a broken heart

G

I guess that sometimes good things fall apart



[Instrumental Bridge]

D D D D



[Pre-Chorus]

D D

Overthinking's got me drinking

G A

Messing with my head, oh!



[Chorus]

D

Tell me what you hate about me

D

Whatever it is, I'm sorry

G G

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

D

I know I can be dramatic

D

But everybody said we had it

G G

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



[Post-Chorus]

A A

I'm coming to terms with a broken heart

G

I guess that sometimes good things fall apart



[Outro]

D D

