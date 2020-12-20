Chord Gitar Lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly Lana Del Rey, Lirik Lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Happiness Is A Butterfly dinyanyikan Lana Del Rey.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lana Del Rey.

[Verse 1]

C E7

Do you want me or do you not?

Am F

I heard one thing, now I'm hearing another

C E7

Dropped a pin to my parking spot

Am F

The bar was hot, it's 2am, it feels like summer



[Refrain 1]

Em F Am G

Happiness is a butterfly, try to catch it like every night

Em F Am G

It escapes from my hands into moonlight

Em F Am G

Everyday is a lullaby, hum it on the phone like every night

Em F Am G

And sing it for my babies on the tour life, ah-ah ah



[Pre-Chorus 1]

C E7

If he's a serial killer, then what's the worst

Am F

That could happen to a girl who's already hurt, I'm already hurt

C E7

If he's as bad as they say, then I guess I'm cursed

Am F

Looking into his eyes, I think he's already hurt, he's already hurt



[Chorus 1]

C

I said, "Don't be a jerk, don't call me a taxi"

E7

Sitting in your sweatshirt, crying in the backseat

Am G F

Ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh, I just wanna dance with you



C

Hollywood and Vine, Black Rabbit in the alley

E7

I just wanna hold you tight down the

Am G F

Avenue-hoo-hoo hoo, I just wanna dance with you



C F

I just wanna dance, baby, I just wanna dance

(With you)

C F (C)

Dance, baby, I just wanna dance

(With you) (with you)



[Verse 2]

C E7

Left the canyon, drove to the club

Am F

I was one thing, now I'm being another

C E7

Go down to Sunset in the truck

Am F

I'll pick you up if you're in town, on the corner, ah-ah ha-ha



[Refrain 2]

Em F Am G

Happiness is a butterfly, we should catch it while dancing

Em F Am G

I lose myself in the music, ba-—by

Em F Am G

Everyday is a lullaby, try to catch it like lightning

Em F Am G

I sing it into my music, I'm cra-zy



[Pre-Chorus 2]

C E7

If he's a serial killer, then what's the worst

Am F

That could happen to a girl who's already hurt, I'm already hurt

C E7

If he's as bad as they say, then I guess I'm cursed

Am F

Looking into his eyes, I think he's already hurt, he's already hurt



[Chorus 2]

C

I said, "Don't be a jerk, don't call me a taxi"

E7

Sitting in your sweatshirt, crying in the backseat

Am G F

Ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh, I just wanna dance with you



C

Hollywood and Vine, Black Rabbit in the alley

E7

I just wanna hold you tight down the

Am G F

Avenue-hoo-hoo hoo, I just wanna dance with you



C F

I just wanna dance, baby, I just wanna dance

(With you)

C F C

Dance, baby, I just wanna dance

(With you) (with you)

