Chord Gitar Lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly Lana Del Rey, Lirik Lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly Lana Del Rey
chord gitar Happiness Is A Butterfly dinyanyikan Lana Del Rey, lirik lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lana Del Rey.
chord gitar Happiness Is A Butterfly dinyanyikan Lana Del Rey.
lirik lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lana Del Rey.
[Verse 1]
C E7
Do you want me or do you not?
Am F
I heard one thing, now I'm hearing another
C E7
Dropped a pin to my parking spot
Am F
The bar was hot, it's 2am, it feels like summer
[Refrain 1]
Em F Am G
Happiness is a butterfly, try to catch it like every night
Em F Am G
It escapes from my hands into moonlight
Em F Am G
Everyday is a lullaby, hum it on the phone like every night
Em F Am G
And sing it for my babies on the tour life, ah-ah ah
[Pre-Chorus 1]
C E7
If he's a serial killer, then what's the worst
Am F
That could happen to a girl who's already hurt, I'm already hurt
C E7
If he's as bad as they say, then I guess I'm cursed
Am F
Looking into his eyes, I think he's already hurt, he's already hurt
[Chorus 1]
C
I said, "Don't be a jerk, don't call me a taxi"
E7
Sitting in your sweatshirt, crying in the backseat
Am G F
Ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh, I just wanna dance with you
C
Hollywood and Vine, Black Rabbit in the alley
E7
I just wanna hold you tight down the
Am G F
Avenue-hoo-hoo hoo, I just wanna dance with you
C F
I just wanna dance, baby, I just wanna dance
(With you)
C F (C)
Dance, baby, I just wanna dance
(With you) (with you)
[Verse 2]
C E7
Left the canyon, drove to the club
Am F
I was one thing, now I'm being another
C E7
Go down to Sunset in the truck
Am F
I'll pick you up if you're in town, on the corner, ah-ah ha-ha
[Refrain 2]
Em F Am G
Happiness is a butterfly, we should catch it while dancing
Em F Am G
I lose myself in the music, ba-—by
Em F Am G
Everyday is a lullaby, try to catch it like lightning
Em F Am G
I sing it into my music, I'm cra-zy
[Pre-Chorus 2]
C E7
If he's a serial killer, then what's the worst
Am F
That could happen to a girl who's already hurt, I'm already hurt
C E7
If he's as bad as they say, then I guess I'm cursed
Am F
Looking into his eyes, I think he's already hurt, he's already hurt
[Chorus 2]
C
I said, "Don't be a jerk, don't call me a taxi"
E7
Sitting in your sweatshirt, crying in the backseat
Am G F
Ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh, I just wanna dance with you
C
Hollywood and Vine, Black Rabbit in the alley
E7
I just wanna hold you tight down the
Am G F
Avenue-hoo-hoo hoo, I just wanna dance with you
C F
I just wanna dance, baby, I just wanna dance
(With you)
C F C
Dance, baby, I just wanna dance
(With you) (with you)
Itulah, chord gitar Happiness Is A Butterfly dinyanyikan Lana Del Rey, serta lirik lagu Happiness Is A Butterfly dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lana Del Rey.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
