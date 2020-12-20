Chord Gitar Lagu If I Cant Be With You R5, Lirik Lagu If I Cant Be With You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar If I Cant Be With You dinyanyikan R5.

Termasuk, lirik lagu If I Cant Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord R5.

D A

I don't wanna be famous,



F#m E D

I don't wanna if I can't be with you



A

Everything I eat's tasteless



F#m E D

Everything I see don't compare to you



A

Paris, Monaco and Vegas,



F#m E

I'd rather stay with you



D

If I had to choose



A

Baby you're the greatest,



F#m

D A F#m

And I got everything to lose,



E D A

And I just want to be with you



F#m

And I can't ever get enough!



D A F#m

Babe i'd give it all up, up, I'd give it all up,



E

If I can't be with you!



D A F#m

All of this stuff sucks, yeah all of this sucks



E

If I can't be with you!

And,



D

No Oscar,



A

No Grammy,



F#m E

No mansion in Miami



D A F#m

The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue,



E

If I can't be with you!



(goes straight into second verse following the same chords pattern D A F#m E)



I could sail around the whole world

But I still won't find a place,

As beautiful as you girl!

And really who's got time to waste?

I can't even see a future,

Without you in it, the colors start to fade,

Any way I'm gonna lose you,

And nobody in the world could ever take your place!

You're the kind I can't replace!

And I can't ever get enough!



Baby I'd give it all, up, I'd give it all up,

If I can't be with you!

All of this stuff sucks, yeah all of this sucks

If I can't be with you!

And,

No Oscar,

No Grammy,

No mansion in Miami

The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue ,

If I can't be with you!

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,

If I can't be with you!

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,

If I can't be with you!



If I can't be with you!

Oh if I can't be with you!

If I can't be with you!



Oh, all of this sucks, if I can’t be with you!



All of this stuff sucks, yeah, all of this sucks!

If I can't be with you!

And,

No Oscar,

No Grammy,

No mansion in Miami

The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue

If I can't be with you!

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,

If I can't be with you!

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,

If I can't be with you!

With You

