Chord Gitar Lagu If I Cant Be With You R5, Lirik Lagu If I Cant Be With You

Chord Gitar Lagu If I Cant Be With You R5

chord gitar If I Cant Be With You dinyanyikan R5. lirik lagu If I Cant Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord R5.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar If I Cant Be With You dinyanyikan R5.

D A
I don't wanna be famous,

F#m E D
I don't wanna if I can't be with you

A
Everything I eat's tasteless

F#m E D
Everything I see don't compare to you

A
Paris, Monaco and Vegas,

F#m E
I'd rather stay with you

D
If I had to choose

A
Baby you're the greatest,

F#m 
D A F#m
And I got everything to lose,

E D A
And I just want to be with you

F#m
And I can't ever get enough!

D A F#m
Babe i'd give it all up, up, I'd give it all up,

E
If I can't be with you!

D A F#m
All of this stuff sucks, yeah all of this sucks

E
If I can't be with you!
And,

D
No Oscar,

A
No Grammy,

F#m E
No mansion in Miami

D A F#m
The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue,

E
If I can't be with you!

(goes straight into second verse following the same chords pattern D A F#m E)

I could sail around the whole world
But I still won't find a place,
As beautiful as you girl!
And really who's got time to waste?
I can't even see a future,
Without you in it, the colors start to fade,
Any way I'm gonna lose you,
And nobody in the world could ever take your place!
You're the kind I can't replace!
And I can't ever get enough!

Baby I'd give it all, up, I'd give it all up,
If I can't be with you!
All of this stuff sucks, yeah all of this sucks
If I can't be with you!
And,
No Oscar,
No Grammy,
No mansion in Miami
The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue ,
If I can't be with you!
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,
If I can't be with you!
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,
If I can't be with you!

If I can't be with you!
Oh if I can't be with you!
If I can't be with you!

Oh, all of this sucks, if I can’t be with you!

All of this stuff sucks, yeah, all of this sucks!
If I can't be with you!
And,
No Oscar,
No Grammy,
No mansion in Miami
The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue
If I can't be with you!
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,
If I can't be with you!
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,
If I can't be with you!
With You

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
