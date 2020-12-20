Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu If I Cant Be With You R5, Lirik Lagu If I Cant Be With You
Simak, chord gitar If I Cant Be With You dinyanyikan R5. Termasuk, lirik lagu If I Cant Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord R5.
Simak, chord gitar If I Cant Be With You dinyanyikan R5.
Termasuk, lirik lagu If I Cant Be With You dalam kunci gitar atau chord R5.
D A
I don't wanna be famous,
F#m E D
I don't wanna if I can't be with you
A
Everything I eat's tasteless
F#m E D
Everything I see don't compare to you
A
Paris, Monaco and Vegas,
F#m E
I'd rather stay with you
D
If I had to choose
A
Baby you're the greatest,
F#m
D A F#m
And I got everything to lose,
E D A
And I just want to be with you
F#m
And I can't ever get enough!
D A F#m
Babe i'd give it all up, up, I'd give it all up,
E
If I can't be with you!
D A F#m
All of this stuff sucks, yeah all of this sucks
E
If I can't be with you!
And,
D
No Oscar,
A
No Grammy,
F#m E
No mansion in Miami
D A F#m
The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue,
E
If I can't be with you!
(goes straight into second verse following the same chords pattern D A F#m E)
I could sail around the whole world
But I still won't find a place,
As beautiful as you girl!
And really who's got time to waste?
I can't even see a future,
Without you in it, the colors start to fade,
Any way I'm gonna lose you,
And nobody in the world could ever take your place!
You're the kind I can't replace!
And I can't ever get enough!
Baby I'd give it all, up, I'd give it all up,
If I can't be with you!
All of this stuff sucks, yeah all of this sucks
If I can't be with you!
And,
No Oscar,
No Grammy,
No mansion in Miami
The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue ,
If I can't be with you!
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,
If I can't be with you!
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,
If I can't be with you!
If I can't be with you!
Oh if I can't be with you!
If I can't be with you!
Oh, all of this sucks, if I can’t be with you!
All of this stuff sucks, yeah, all of this sucks!
If I can't be with you!
And,
No Oscar,
No Grammy,
No mansion in Miami
The sun don't shine the sky ain't blue
If I can't be with you!
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,
If I can't be with you!
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh,
If I can't be with you!
With You
