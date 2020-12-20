Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Plans Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu Plans
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Plans dinyanyikan Oh Wonder.
[Verse 1]
Fmaj7 C Fmaj7
Made a home in a basement
C Fmaj7
Didn't think that I'd need the light
C Fmaj7
Cause all these plans I've been making
C Fmaj7
Get me out of here in time
[Pre-Chorus]
C Fmaj7
But it's always two steps backwards
C Fmaj7
Too much gravity to feel the hights
C Fmaj7
And all these plans I've been chasing
C Fmaj7
Getting caught up and wasted
C Am
I don't know where the money goes
C Fmaj7
I get broke as the city glows
C Am
Shines bright as I sink down low
C
Down low
[Chorus]
F F7
But I've got plans to get to you
Am
You know, don't you know
F F7
Gonna build a paper plane to float to you
Am
You know, don't you know
Dm Fmaj7
We'll be scraping the skies with out fingertips
Dm Am
Screaming "This is the life, we were born for this"
F F7
See I've got plans to get to you
Am
You know, don't you know
~ Fmaj7 C
Don't you know-ow
Fmaj7 C Fmaj7 C
Don't you know ow
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
[Verse 2]
Fmaj7 C Fmaj7
I've got a hope in the headlights
C Fmaj7
Stood still but I'm feeling fine
C Fmaj7
Cause all these plans I've been making
C Fmaj7
Will get me out of here in time
[Pre-Chorus]
C Fmaj7
But it's always two steps backwards
C Fmaj7
Too much gravity to feel the hights
C Fmaj7
And all these plans I've been chasing
C Fmaj7
Getting caught up and wasted
C Am
I don't know where the money goes
C Fmaj7
I get broke as the city glows
C Am
Shines bright as I sink down low
C
Down low
[Chorus]
F F7
But I've got plans to get to you
Am
You know, don't you know
F F7
Gonna build a paper plane to float to you
Am
You know, don't you know
Dm Fmaj7
We'll be scraping the skies with out fingertips
Dm Am
Screaming "This is the life, we were born for this"
F F7
See I've got plans to get to you
Am
You know, don't you know
~ Fmaj7 C
Don't you know-ow
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
[Outro]
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7
Don't you know
C
Don't you know
Fmaj7
Don't you know
Itulah, chord gitar Plans dinyanyikan Oh Wonder, serta lirik lagu Plans dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
