Chord Gitar Lagu Plans Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu Plans

chord gitar Plans dinyanyikan Oh Wonder.

lirik lagu Plans dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.

[Verse 1]

Fmaj7 C Fmaj7

Made a home in a basement

C Fmaj7

Didn't think that I'd need the light

C Fmaj7

Cause all these plans I've been making

C Fmaj7

Get me out of here in time



[Pre-Chorus]

C Fmaj7

But it's always two steps backwards

C Fmaj7

Too much gravity to feel the hights

C Fmaj7

And all these plans I've been chasing

C Fmaj7

Getting caught up and wasted



C Am

I don't know where the money goes

C Fmaj7

I get broke as the city glows

C Am

Shines bright as I sink down low

C

Down low



[Chorus]

F F7

But I've got plans to get to you

Am

You know, don't you know

F F7

Gonna build a paper plane to float to you

Am

You know, don't you know



Dm Fmaj7

We'll be scraping the skies with out fingertips

Dm Am

Screaming "This is the life, we were born for this"

F F7

See I've got plans to get to you

Am

You know, don't you know

~ Fmaj7 C

Don't you know-ow

Fmaj7 C Fmaj7 C

Don't you know ow

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know



[Verse 2]

Fmaj7 C Fmaj7

I've got a hope in the headlights

C Fmaj7

Stood still but I'm feeling fine

C Fmaj7

Cause all these plans I've been making

C Fmaj7

Will get me out of here in time



[Pre-Chorus]

C Fmaj7

But it's always two steps backwards

C Fmaj7

Too much gravity to feel the hights

C Fmaj7

And all these plans I've been chasing

C Fmaj7

Getting caught up and wasted



C Am

I don't know where the money goes

C Fmaj7

I get broke as the city glows

C Am

Shines bright as I sink down low

C

Down low



[Chorus]

F F7

But I've got plans to get to you

Am

You know, don't you know

F F7

Gonna build a paper plane to float to you

Am

You know, don't you know



Dm Fmaj7

We'll be scraping the skies with out fingertips

Dm Am

Screaming "This is the life, we were born for this"

F F7

See I've got plans to get to you

Am

You know, don't you know

~ Fmaj7 C

Don't you know-ow

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know



[Outro]

Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know

Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know



Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know

Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know



Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know

Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know



Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know

Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know



Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know

Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know



Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know

Fmaj7 C

You know, you know, you know

Fmaj7 C

Don't you know



Fmaj7

Don't you know

C

Don't you know

Fmaj7

Don't you know

