Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Plans Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu Plans

Simak, chord gitar Plans dinyanyikan Oh Wonder. Termasuk, lirik lagu Plans dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Plans Oh Wonder, Lirik Lagu Plans
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi Oh Wonder. Chord Plans dinyanyikan Oh Wonder, serta lirik lagu Plans. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Plans dinyanyikan Oh Wonder.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Plans dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Dinyanyikan Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

[Verse 1]
Fmaj7 C Fmaj7
Made a home in a basement
C Fmaj7
Didn't think that I'd need the light
C Fmaj7
Cause all these plans I've been making
C Fmaj7
Get me out of here in time

[Pre-Chorus]
C Fmaj7
But it's always two steps backwards
C Fmaj7
Too much gravity to feel the hights
C Fmaj7
And all these plans I've been chasing
C Fmaj7
Getting caught up and wasted

C Am
I don't know where the money goes
C Fmaj7
I get broke as the city glows
C Am
Shines bright as I sink down low
C
Down low

[Chorus]
F F7
But I've got plans to get to you
Am
You know, don't you know
F F7
Gonna build a paper plane to float to you
Am
You know, don't you know

Dm Fmaj7
We'll be scraping the skies with out fingertips
Dm Am
Screaming "This is the life, we were born for this"
F F7
See I've got plans to get to you
Am
You know, don't you know
~ Fmaj7 C
Don't you know-ow
Fmaj7 C Fmaj7 C
Don't you know ow
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know

[Verse 2]
Fmaj7 C Fmaj7
I've got a hope in the headlights
C Fmaj7
Stood still but I'm feeling fine
C Fmaj7
Cause all these plans I've been making
C Fmaj7
Will get me out of here in time

[Pre-Chorus]
C Fmaj7
But it's always two steps backwards
C Fmaj7
Too much gravity to feel the hights
C Fmaj7
And all these plans I've been chasing
C Fmaj7
Getting caught up and wasted

C Am
I don't know where the money goes
C Fmaj7
I get broke as the city glows
C Am
Shines bright as I sink down low
C
Down low

[Chorus]
F F7
But I've got plans to get to you
Am
You know, don't you know
F F7
Gonna build a paper plane to float to you
Am
You know, don't you know

Dm Fmaj7
We'll be scraping the skies with out fingertips
Dm Am
Screaming "This is the life, we were born for this"
F F7
See I've got plans to get to you
Am
You know, don't you know
~ Fmaj7 C
Don't you know-ow
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know

[Outro]
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know

Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know

Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know

Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know

Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know

Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know
Fmaj7 C
You know, you know, you know
Fmaj7 C
Don't you know

Fmaj7
Don't you know
C
Don't you know
Fmaj7
Don't you know

Itulah, chord gitar Plans dinyanyikan Oh Wonder, serta lirik lagu Plans dalam kunci gitar atau chord Oh Wonder.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
chord gitar Plans
chord Plans
Plans
chord lagu Plans
kunci gitar Plans
lirik lagu Plans
chord gitar Oh Wonder
chord Oh Wonder
Oh Wonder
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
Made a home in a basement
Didnt think that Id need the light
But I ve got plans to get to you
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Gadis 14 Tahun Asal Bone Diperkosa Bergilir 5 Orang di Bak Sampah, Ayah dan Anak Jadi Otak Aksi
Gadis 14 Tahun Asal Bone Diperkosa Bergilir 5 Orang di Bak Sampah, Ayah dan Anak Jadi Otak Aksi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan