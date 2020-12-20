Chord Gitar Lagu Southern Girl Amos Lee, Lirik Lagu Southern Girl

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Southern Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Amos Lee.

[Verse]

E Asus2 E Asus2

Farewell my sweet

E Asus2

Well the time that was coming

C#m Bsus2

The road has begun to move beneath my feet

E Asus2 E Asus2

Good things come to an end

E Asus2

Well I hope through the pain

C#m Bsus2

The heartache and strain we can still remain friends



[Chorus]

Asus2 E

Something about a southern girl

C#m Bsus2

Make me feel right

Asus2 E

In a Mississippi morning

Asus2 Bsus2

She's an angel in flight

Asus2 E

In a blink of an eye

C#m Bsus2

She'll be out of your sight

Asus2 E Bsus2 E Asus2 E Asus2

Something about a southern girl



[Verse]

E Asus2 E Asus2

You're a soft melody

E Asus2

Well I swear that I heard

C#m Bsus2

From a lost mockingbird stuck up in a tree

E Asus2 E Asus2

We got a lot going on

E Asus2

Even though I'm not here

C#m Bsus2

Please don't shed any tears for me day when I'm gone



[Chorus]

Asus2 E

Something about a southern girl

C#m Bsus2

Make me feel right

Asus2 E

In a Mississippi morning

Asus2 Bsus2

She's an angel in flight

Asus2 E

In a blink of an eye

C#m Bsus2

She'll be out of your sight

Asus2 E Bsus2 E Asus2 E Asus2

Something about a southern girl



[Bridge]

A

I never meant to leave you lonely

E D

It was only in your mind

Bm7 Asus2

Girl, I never meant to leave you lonely

C#7

It was only a matter of time



[Chorus]

Bsus2 F#

Something about a southern girl

D#m C#sus2

Make me feel right

Bsus2 F#

In a Mississippi morning

Bsus2 C#sus2

She's an angel in flight

Bsus2 F#

In a blink of an eye

D#m C#sus2

She'll be out of your sight

Bsus2 F# Bsus2 F# Bsus2 F# Bsus2

Something about a southern girl

Itulah, chord gitar Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee, serta lirik lagu Southern Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Amos Lee.

