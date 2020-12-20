Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Southern Girl Amos Lee, Lirik Lagu Southern Girl

Simak, chord gitar Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee. Termasuk, lirik lagu Southern Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Amos Lee.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Southern Girl Amos Lee, Lirik Lagu Southern Girl
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi Amos Lee. Chord Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee, serta lirik lagu Southern Girl. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Southern Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Amos Lee.

[Verse]
E Asus2 E Asus2
Farewell my sweet
E Asus2
Well the time that was coming
C#m Bsus2
The road has begun to move beneath my feet
E Asus2 E Asus2
Good things come to an end
E Asus2
Well I hope through the pain
C#m Bsus2
The heartache and strain we can still remain friends

[Chorus]
Asus2 E
Something about a southern girl
C#m Bsus2
Make me feel right
Asus2 E
In a Mississippi morning
Asus2 Bsus2
She's an angel in flight
Asus2 E
In a blink of an eye
C#m Bsus2
She'll be out of your sight
Asus2 E Bsus2 E Asus2 E Asus2
Something about a southern girl

[Verse]
E Asus2 E Asus2
You're a soft melody
E Asus2
Well I swear that I heard
C#m Bsus2
From a lost mockingbird stuck up in a tree
E Asus2 E Asus2
We got a lot going on
E Asus2
Even though I'm not here
C#m Bsus2
Please don't shed any tears for me day when I'm gone

[Chorus]
Asus2 E
Something about a southern girl
C#m Bsus2
Make me feel right
Asus2 E
In a Mississippi morning
Asus2 Bsus2
She's an angel in flight
Asus2 E
In a blink of an eye
C#m Bsus2
She'll be out of your sight
Asus2 E Bsus2 E Asus2 E Asus2
Something about a southern girl

[Bridge]
A
I never meant to leave you lonely
E D
It was only in your mind
Bm7 Asus2
Girl, I never meant to leave you lonely
C#7
It was only a matter of time

[Chorus]
Bsus2 F#
Something about a southern girl
D#m C#sus2
Make me feel right
Bsus2 F#
In a Mississippi morning
Bsus2 C#sus2
She's an angel in flight
Bsus2 F#
In a blink of an eye
D#m C#sus2
She'll be out of your sight
Bsus2 F# Bsus2 F# Bsus2 F# Bsus2
Something about a southern girl

Itulah, chord gitar Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee, serta lirik lagu Southern Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Amos Lee.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

