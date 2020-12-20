Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Southern Girl Amos Lee, Lirik Lagu Southern Girl
Simak, chord gitar Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Southern Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Amos Lee.
[Verse]
E Asus2 E Asus2
Farewell my sweet
E Asus2
Well the time that was coming
C#m Bsus2
The road has begun to move beneath my feet
E Asus2 E Asus2
Good things come to an end
E Asus2
Well I hope through the pain
C#m Bsus2
The heartache and strain we can still remain friends
[Chorus]
Asus2 E
Something about a southern girl
C#m Bsus2
Make me feel right
Asus2 E
In a Mississippi morning
Asus2 Bsus2
She's an angel in flight
Asus2 E
In a blink of an eye
C#m Bsus2
She'll be out of your sight
Asus2 E Bsus2 E Asus2 E Asus2
Something about a southern girl
[Verse]
E Asus2 E Asus2
You're a soft melody
E Asus2
Well I swear that I heard
C#m Bsus2
From a lost mockingbird stuck up in a tree
E Asus2 E Asus2
We got a lot going on
E Asus2
Even though I'm not here
C#m Bsus2
Please don't shed any tears for me day when I'm gone
[Chorus]
Asus2 E
Something about a southern girl
C#m Bsus2
Make me feel right
Asus2 E
In a Mississippi morning
Asus2 Bsus2
She's an angel in flight
Asus2 E
In a blink of an eye
C#m Bsus2
She'll be out of your sight
Asus2 E Bsus2 E Asus2 E Asus2
Something about a southern girl
[Bridge]
A
I never meant to leave you lonely
E D
It was only in your mind
Bm7 Asus2
Girl, I never meant to leave you lonely
C#7
It was only a matter of time
[Chorus]
Bsus2 F#
Something about a southern girl
D#m C#sus2
Make me feel right
Bsus2 F#
In a Mississippi morning
Bsus2 C#sus2
She's an angel in flight
Bsus2 F#
In a blink of an eye
D#m C#sus2
She'll be out of your sight
Bsus2 F# Bsus2 F# Bsus2 F# Bsus2
Something about a southern girl
Itulah, chord gitar Southern Girl dinyanyikan Amos Lee, serta lirik lagu Southern Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Amos Lee.
