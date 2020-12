Download Lagu Natal Jingle Bells Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters, Lirik Jingle Bells

Download Lagu Natal Terpopuler Berbahasa Inggris. Lagu natal terpopuler seperti Jingle Bells Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters.

Lirik Jingle Bells - Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

What fun to ride and sing

In a one horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow

In a one horse open sleigh

O'er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bobtail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight