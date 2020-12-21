Chord Gitar Lagu Wish You Were Here Avril Lavigne, Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Wish You Were Here dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Wish You Were Here dalam kunci gitar atau chord Avril Lavigne.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pedih Last Child, Engkau yang Sedang Patah Hati

**

E B

I can be tough, I can be strong

C#m A

But with you, it's not like that at all

E B

There's a girl that gives a shit

C#m A

Behind this wall you just walk through it

E

And I remember

E

All those crazy things you said

B

You left them running through my head

C#m

You're always there, you're everywhere

A

Right now I wish you were here

E

All those crazy things we did

B

Didn't think about it, just went with it

C#m

You're always there, you're everywhere

A

But right now I wish you were here

* Reff

E

Damn! Damn! Damn!

B C#m A

What I'd do to have you here, here, here (I wish you were here)

E

Damn! Damn! Damn!

B C#m A

What I'd do to have you near, near, near (I wish you were here)

*

E B

I love, the way you are

C#m A

It's who I am, don't have to try hard

E B

We always say, say it like it is

C#m A

And the truth, is that I really miss