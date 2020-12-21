Chord Gitar Lagu Wish You Were Here Avril Lavigne, Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here

Chord Gitar
chord gitar Wish You Were Here dinyanyikan Avril Lavigne.
lirik lagu Wish You Were Here dalam kunci gitar atau chord Avril Lavigne.
**
E B
I can be tough, I can be strong
C#m A
But with you, it's not like that at all
E B
There's a girl that gives a shit
C#m A
Behind this wall you just walk through it
E
And I remember
E
All those crazy things you said
B
You left them running through my head
C#m
You're always there, you're everywhere
A
Right now I wish you were here
E
All those crazy things we did
B
Didn't think about it, just went with it
C#m
You're always there, you're everywhere
A
But right now I wish you were here
* Reff
E
Damn! Damn! Damn!
B C#m A
What I'd do to have you here, here, here (I wish you were here)
E
Damn! Damn! Damn!
B C#m A
What I'd do to have you near, near, near (I wish you were here)
*
E B
I love, the way you are
C#m A
It's who I am, don't have to try hard
E B
We always say, say it like it is
C#m A
And the truth, is that I really miss
