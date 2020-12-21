Download Lagu Natal Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio, Lirik Christmas Time Is Here

Download Lagu Natal Chirstmas Time Is Here - Vince Guaraldi Trio.

Lirik Chirstmas Time Is Here - Vince Guaraldi Trio

Christmas time is here

Happiness and cheer

Fun for all that children call

Their favorite time of the year

Snowflakes in the air

Carols everywhere

Olden times and ancient rhymes

Of love and dreams to share

Sleigh bells in the air

Beauty everywhere

Yuletide by the fireside

And joyful memories there