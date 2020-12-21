Download Lagu Natal Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio, Lirik Christmas Time Is Here
Pixabay
Ilustrasi perayaan Natal di luar negeri.
Christmas time is here
Happiness and cheer
Fun for all that children call
Their favorite time of the year
Happiness and cheer
Fun for all that children call
Their favorite time of the year
Snowflakes in the air
Carols everywhere
Olden times and ancient rhymes
Of love and dreams to share
Carols everywhere
Olden times and ancient rhymes
Of love and dreams to share
Sleigh bells in the air
Beauty everywhere
Yuletide by the fireside
And joyful memories there
Beauty everywhere
Yuletide by the fireside
And joyful memories there
Christmas time is here
We'll be drawing near
Oh, that we could always see
Such spirit through the year
We'll be drawing near
Oh, that we could always see
Such spirit through the year
Sleigh bells in the air
Beauty everywhere
Yuletide by the fireside
And joyful memories there
Beauty everywhere
Yuletide by the fireside
And joyful memories there
Christmas time is here
We'll be drawing near
Oh, that we could always see
Such spirit through the year
We'll be drawing near
Oh, that we could always see
Such spirit through the year
Download Lagu Natal
Download Christmas Time Is Here
Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio
Lagu Vince Guaraldi Trio
Lirik Christmas Time Is Here
Tribunlampung.co.id
Snowflakes in the air
Happiness and cheer
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung