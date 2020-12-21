Download Lagu Natal Mistletoe - Justin Bieber

Lirik Mistletoe - Justin Bieber

It’s the most beautiful time of the year

Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer

I should be playing in the winter snow

But I'mma be under the mistletoe

I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday

But I can’t stop staring at your face

I should be playing in the winter snow

But I’mma be under the mistletoe

With you shawty with you

With you shawty with you

With you under the mistletoe

Everyone's gathering around the fire

Chestnuts roasting like a hot July

I should be chilling with my folks, I know

But I’mma be under the mistletoe

Word on the street Santa's coming tonight,

Reindeer's flying through the sky so high

I should be making a list, I know

But I’mma be under the mistletoe

With you, shawty with you

With you, shawty with you

With you under the mistletoe

With you, shawty with you

With you, shawty with you

With you under the mistletoe

Aye, love, the wise men followed the star

The way I followed my heart

And it led me to a miracle