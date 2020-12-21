Download Lagu Natal Mistletoe Justin Bieber, Lirik Mistletoe
It’s the most beautiful time of the year
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I'mma be under the mistletoe
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
But I can’t stop staring at your face
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
With you shawty with you
With you shawty with you
With you under the mistletoe
Everyone's gathering around the fire
Chestnuts roasting like a hot July
I should be chilling with my folks, I know
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
Word on the street Santa's coming tonight,
Reindeer's flying through the sky so high
I should be making a list, I know
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
With you, shawty with you
With you, shawty with you
With you under the mistletoe
With you, shawty with you
With you, shawty with you
With you under the mistletoe
Aye, love, the wise men followed the star
The way I followed my heart
And it led me to a miracle
With you shawty with you
Its the most beautiful time of the year
