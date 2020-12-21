Download Lagu Natal Snowman Sia, Lirik Snowman
Download Lagu Natal Snowman - Sia. Lirik Snowman - Sia. My snowman and me Baby
Lirik Snowman - Sia
Don't cry, snowman, not in front of me
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me, darling
If you can't catch me, darling
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me, darling
If you can't catch me, darling
Don't cry, snowman, don't leave me this way
A puddle of water can't hold me close, baby
Can't hold me close, baby
A puddle of water can't hold me close, baby
Can't hold me close, baby
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
'Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'til death we'll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on, let's go
'Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'til death we'll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on, let's go
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don't cry no tears now, it's Christmas, baby
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don't cry no tears now, it's Christmas, baby
My snowman and me
My snowman and me
Baby
My snowman and me
Baby
Don't cry, snowman, don't you fear the sun
Who'll carry me without legs to run, honey
Without legs to run, honey
Who'll carry me without legs to run, honey
Without legs to run, honey
Don't cry, snowman, don't you shed a tear
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears, baby
If you don't have ears, baby
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears, baby
If you don't have ears, baby
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
'Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'til death we'll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on, let's go
'Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'til death we'll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on, let's go
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don't cry no tears now, it's Christmas, baby
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don't cry no tears now, it's Christmas, baby
My snowman and me
My snowman and me
Baby
My snowman and me
Baby
