Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Fools Gold One Direction dan Lirik Lagu One Direction
chord gitar Fools Gold milik One Direction serta lirik lagu Fools Gold dalam kunci gitar atau chord One Direction.
chord gitar Fools Gold milik One Direction.
lirik lagu Fools Gold dalam kunci gitar atau chord One Direction.
Intro D
D
I'm like a crow on a wire
G D
You're the shining distraction that makes me fly, ohohoh
I'm like a boat on the water
G
You're the rays on the waves that calm my mind
D
Oh every time
F#m G D A
And I know in my heart you're not a constant star
G D
And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met
Bm G
But I'm not done yet
D
Falling for you
A
Fo-ol's gold
G D
And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met
Bm G D
But I don't regret falling for your
A D....
Fool's gold
D
I'm the first to admit that I'm reckless
G D
I get lost in your beauty and I can't see two feet in front of me
F#m G D A
And I know in my heart, you're just a moving part
G D
And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met
Bm G
But I'm not done yet
D
Falling for you
A
Fo-ol's gold
G D
And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met
Bm G D
But I don't regret falling for your
A D....
Fool's gold ohoh oh ohoh
A* G*
Yeah I know that your loves not real
D* A*
That's not the way it feels
D* A (building up)
That's not the way it feels
G D
And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met
Bm G
But I'm not done yet
D
Falling for you
A
Fo-ol's gold
G D
And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met
Bm G D
But I don't regret falling for your
A D.... D* D (slowly picking)
Fool's gold ohoh oh ohoh, ohoh oh ohoh
