Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Bitches Broken Hearts Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Bitches Broken Hearts
chord gitar Bitches Broken Hearts dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, lirik lagu Bitches Broken Hearts dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Bitches Broken Hearts dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Bitches Broken Hearts dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Dinyanyikan Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu
[Refrain]
F Am
You can pretend you don't miss me
G Cmaj7
You can pretend you don't care
F Am
All you wanna do is kiss me
G Cmaj7
Oh, what a shame, I'm not there
F Am
You can pretend you don't miss me
G Cmaj7
You can pretend you don't care
F Am
All you wanna do is kiss me
G Cmaj7
Oh, what a shame, I'm not there
[Verse 1]
F Am
What is it you want?
G Cmaj7
You can lie, but I know that you're not fine
F Am
Every time you talk
G Cmaj7
You talk 'bout me, but you swear I'm not on your mind
[Refrain]
F Am
You can pretend you don't miss me
G Cmaj7
You can pretend you don't care
F Am
All you wanna do is kiss me
G Cmaj7
Oh, what a shame, I'm not there
[Verse 2]
F Am
Everybody knows
G Cmaj7
You and I are suicidal stolen art
F Am
Pretty mama sews
G Cmaj7
Stitches into all your bitches broken hearts
[Refrain]
F Am
You can pretend you don't miss me
G Cmaj7
You can pretend you don't care
F Am
All you wanna do is kiss me
G Cmaj7
Oh, what a shame, I'm not there
[Break]
F Am
Somebody new
G Cmaj7
Is gonna comfort you like you want me to
F Am
Somebody new
G Cmaj7
Is gonna comfort me like you never do
[Outro]
F Am
Every now and then, it hits me
G Cmaj7
That I'm the one that got away
F Am
But I guess being lonely fits me
G Cmaj7
And you were made for begging, "Stay"
Itulah, chord gitar Bitches Broken Hearts dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Bitches Broken Hearts dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar Bitches Broken Hearts
chord Bitches Broken Hearts
Bitches Broken Hearts chord
chord lagu Bitches Broken Hearts
Bitches Broken Hearts
kunci gitar Bitches Broken Hearts
lirik lagu Bitches Broken Hearts
chord gitar Billie Eilish
chord Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
You can pretend you dont miss me
You can pretend you dont care
What is it you want
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Eyes Blue Like the Atlantic Sista Prod Ft Subvrbs Lirik Lagu Blue Like the Atlantic
|Chord Gitar Dengan NafasMu Ungu dan Lirik Lagu Dengan NafasMu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Mawar Putih Inul Daratista dan Lirik Lagu Mawar Putih
|Chord Gitar Lagu Gravity EDEN, Lirik Lagu Gravity
|Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran