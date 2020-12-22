Chord Gitar Lagu Bitches Broken Hearts Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Bitches Broken Hearts

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Bitches Broken Hearts dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Bitches Broken Hearts dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

[Refrain]

F Am

You can pretend you don't miss me

G Cmaj7

You can pretend you don't care

F Am

All you wanna do is kiss me

G Cmaj7

Oh, what a shame, I'm not there



F Am

You can pretend you don't miss me

G Cmaj7

You can pretend you don't care

F Am

All you wanna do is kiss me

G Cmaj7

Oh, what a shame, I'm not there



[Verse 1]

F Am

What is it you want?

G Cmaj7

You can lie, but I know that you're not fine

F Am

Every time you talk

G Cmaj7

You talk 'bout me, but you swear I'm not on your mind



[Refrain]

F Am

You can pretend you don't miss me

G Cmaj7

You can pretend you don't care

F Am

All you wanna do is kiss me

G Cmaj7

Oh, what a shame, I'm not there



[Verse 2]

F Am

Everybody knows

G Cmaj7

You and I are suicidal stolen art

F Am

Pretty mama sews

G Cmaj7

Stitches into all your bitches broken hearts



[Refrain]

F Am

You can pretend you don't miss me

G Cmaj7

You can pretend you don't care

F Am

All you wanna do is kiss me

G Cmaj7

Oh, what a shame, I'm not there



[Break]

F Am

Somebody new

G Cmaj7

Is gonna comfort you like you want me to

F Am

Somebody new

G Cmaj7

Is gonna comfort me like you never do



[Outro]

F Am

Every now and then, it hits me

G Cmaj7

That I'm the one that got away

F Am

But I guess being lonely fits me

G Cmaj7

And you were made for begging, "Stay"

Itulah, chord gitar Bitches Broken Hearts dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Bitches Broken Hearts dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

