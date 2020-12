Chord Gitar Lagu Drugs And Candy All Time Low, Lirik Lagu Drugs And Candy

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Drugs And Candy dinyanyikan All Time Low.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Drugs And Candy dalam kunci gitar atau chord All Time Low.

[Intro]

Gm Eb Bb F

Gm Eb Bb F



[Verse 1]

Gm Eb Bb

I can't take another hollow point conversation

F Gm

It's getting hard to fake

Eb Bb

The sound of you, an outlasting vibration

F Gm

Is something I can't shake



[Pre-Chorus 1]

Eb Bb

The sweetness of you on my tongue

F Gm

I breathed you in, you filled my lungs

Eb Bb

A bitter taste, surrender, waste

F

Another weakness



[Intrumental]

Gm



[Chorus 1]

Gm Eb

You and me are like drugs and candy

Bb F

(Drugs and candy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Gm Eb

Take one down for the young and easy

Bb F

(Young and easy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Gm Eb

You get me out of my head

Bb

I fill the space in your bed

Cm

High on the beat of the breakdown (Breakdown)

Gm Eb

'Cause you and me are like drugs and candy

Bb Cm

(Drugs and candy) And I don't wanna give it up



[Intrumental]

Gm



[Verse 2]

Gm Eb Bb

You caught me in a moment of redemption

F Gm

There's nothing to explain

Eb Bb

You had me on the edge of indiscretion

F Gm

You said you feel the same



[Pre-Chorus 2]

Eb Bb

The sweetness of you on my tongue

F Gm

I breathed you in, you filled my lungs

Eb Bb

A bitter taste, surrender, waste

F

Another weakness



[Chorus 2]

Gm Eb

You and me are like drugs and candy

Bb F

(Drugs and candy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Gm Eb

Take one down for the young and easy

Bb F

(Young and easy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Gm Eb

You get me out of my head

Bb

I fill the space in your bed

Cm

High on the beat of the breakdown (Breakdown)

Gm Eb

'Cause you and me are like drugs and candy

Bb Cm

(Drugs and candy) And I don't wanna give it up

Gm Eb Bb Cm

(Drugs and candy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Gm Eb Bb Cm

(Drugs and candy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah



[Intrumental]

Gm Bb



[Bridge]

Gm Eb

The sweetness of you on my tongue

Bb

I breathed you in, you filled my lungs

Bb

A bitter taste, surrender waste

F

Another weakness



[Chorus 3]

Gm Eb

You and me are like drugs and candy

Bb F

(Drugs and candy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Gm Eb

Take one down for the young and easy

Bb F

(Young and) Easy

Gm Eb

You get me out of my head

Bb

I fill the space in your bed

Cm

High on the beat of the breakdown, breakdown

Gm Eb

You and me are like drugs and candy

Bb Cm

(Drugs and candy) No I don't wanna give it up

Gm Eb Bb Cm

(Drugs and candy) No I don't wanna give it up

Gm Eb Bb Cm

(Drugs and candy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Gm Eb

You get me out of my head

Bb

High on the beat of the breakdown

Cm

And I don't wanna give it up

Gm Eb Bb Cm Gm

(Drugs and candy) Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

