Chord Gitar Lagu Gravity EDEN, Lirik Lagu Gravity

[Verse]

Bm

I wanted you to be the last thing

A

on my mind

G

i wanted you to be the reason i

Em

close my eyes

Bm

but i cant sleep



and oh god i wanted to be your

A

high

G

but everything i said it went unheard

Em

and everything you saw with eyes

F#m

straight blurred

G Bm

became our downfall

Em

cause you say i drink and i smoke and i talk too much

G

but i know you lied when you said

F#m

that you just gotta go and save yourself



[Pre Chorus]

D

so hear me out

G

you know everybody talks girl



and it means nothing till you let it

Bm

but if you keep second guessing

A

then theres only gonna be one end



[Chorus]

G Bm

so you can leave if you really want to

A Em

and you can run if you feel you have to

G Bm

and i'll be fine if you ever ask me

A

i know its hard, but no one said its easy

Bm

but theres only one way up



[Verse]

Bm

so i been thinking that i think too much

A

and i cant sleep but i can dream of us

G

and ive been seeing shit like horror cuts

Em

its burning down, i gotta drown this out

Bm A

and you said you need me to let this go

G

but its who i am or am i just losing it

Em F#m G

cause you said jump and i went first but fallings always been my downfall

Em

cos you say i drink and i smoke and i talk too much

G

but i know you lied when you said

F#m

that you just gotta go and save yourself





[Pre Chorus]

D

so hear me out

G

you know everybody talks girl



and it means nothing till you let it

Bm

but if you keep second guessing

A

then theres only gonna be one end



[Chorus]

G Bm

so you can leave if you really want to

A Em

and you can run if you feel you have to

G Bm

and i can drink if i feel i have to

A

i know its hard, but i cant feel like i used to

A

like i used to

A G

cause i used to defy gravity



[Outro]

defy gravity

Bm

goodbyes keep dragging me

A

down

G

and im fighting gravity



defying gravity

Bm

i tried but i keep falling

A

cause fallings easy



but it only brings you down

