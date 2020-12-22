Chord Gitar Lagu Gravity EDEN, Lirik Lagu Gravity

Chord Gitar
[Verse]
Bm
I wanted you to be the last thing
A
on my mind
G
i wanted you to be the reason i
Em
close my eyes
Bm
but i cant sleep
and oh god i wanted to be your
A
high
G
but everything i said it went unheard
Em
and everything you saw with eyes
F#m
straight blurred
G Bm
became our downfall
Em
cause you say i drink and i smoke and i talk too much
G
but i know you lied when you said
F#m
that you just gotta go and save yourself
[Pre Chorus]
D
so hear me out
G
you know everybody talks girl
and it means nothing till you let it
Bm
but if you keep second guessing
A
then theres only gonna be one end
[Chorus]
G Bm
so you can leave if you really want to
A Em
and you can run if you feel you have to
G Bm
and i'll be fine if you ever ask me
A
i know its hard, but no one said its easy
Bm
but theres only one way up
[Verse]
Bm
so i been thinking that i think too much
A
and i cant sleep but i can dream of us
G
and ive been seeing shit like horror cuts
Em
its burning down, i gotta drown this out
Bm A
and you said you need me to let this go
G
but its who i am or am i just losing it
Em F#m G
cause you said jump and i went first but fallings always been my downfall
Em
cos you say i drink and i smoke and i talk too much
G
but i know you lied when you said
F#m
that you just gotta go and save yourself
[Pre Chorus]
D
so hear me out
G
you know everybody talks girl
and it means nothing till you let it
Bm
but if you keep second guessing
A
then theres only gonna be one end
[Chorus]
G Bm
so you can leave if you really want to
A Em
and you can run if you feel you have to
G Bm
and i can drink if i feel i have to
A
i know its hard, but i cant feel like i used to
A
like i used to
A G
cause i used to defy gravity
[Outro]
defy gravity
Bm
goodbyes keep dragging me
A
down
G
and im fighting gravity
defying gravity
Bm
i tried but i keep falling
A
cause fallings easy
but it only brings you down
Itulah, chord gitar Gravity dinyanyikan EDEN, serta lirik lagu Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord EDEN.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
