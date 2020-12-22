Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Gravity EDEN, Lirik Lagu Gravity

chord gitar Gravity dinyanyikan EDEN. lirik lagu Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord EDEN.

Ilustrasi. Chord Gravity dinyanyikan EDEN, serta lirik lagu Gravity. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Gravity dinyanyikan EDEN.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord EDEN.

[Verse]
Bm
I wanted you to be the last thing
A
on my mind
G
i wanted you to be the reason i
Em
close my eyes
Bm
but i cant sleep

and oh god i wanted to be your
A
high
G
but everything i said it went unheard
Em
and everything you saw with eyes
F#m
straight blurred
G Bm
became our downfall
Em
cause you say i drink and i smoke and i talk too much
G
but i know you lied when you said
F#m
that you just gotta go and save yourself

[Pre Chorus]
D
so hear me out
G
you know everybody talks girl

and it means nothing till you let it
Bm
but if you keep second guessing
A
then theres only gonna be one end

[Chorus]
G Bm
so you can leave if you really want to
A Em
and you can run if you feel you have to
G Bm
and i'll be fine if you ever ask me
A
i know its hard, but no one said its easy
Bm
but theres only one way up

[Verse]
Bm
so i been thinking that i think too much
A
and i cant sleep but i can dream of us
G
and ive been seeing shit like horror cuts
Em
its burning down, i gotta drown this out
Bm A
and you said you need me to let this go
G
but its who i am or am i just losing it
Em F#m G
cause you said jump and i went first but fallings always been my downfall
Em
cos you say i drink and i smoke and i talk too much
G
but i know you lied when you said
F#m
that you just gotta go and save yourself


[Pre Chorus]
D
so hear me out
G
you know everybody talks girl

and it means nothing till you let it
Bm
but if you keep second guessing
A
then theres only gonna be one end

[Chorus]
G Bm
so you can leave if you really want to
A Em
and you can run if you feel you have to
G Bm
and i can drink if i feel i have to
A
i know its hard, but i cant feel like i used to
A
like i used to
A G
cause i used to defy gravity

[Outro]
defy gravity
Bm
goodbyes keep dragging me
A
down
G
and im fighting gravity

defying gravity
Bm
i tried but i keep falling
A
cause fallings easy

but it only brings you down

Itulah, chord gitar Gravity dinyanyikan EDEN, serta lirik lagu Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord EDEN.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
