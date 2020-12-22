Chord Gitar Lagu The Night We Met Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, Lirik Lagu The Night We Met

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.

Termasuk, lirik lagu The Night We Met dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Dinyanyikan Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

[Intro]

Em D G

Oooooooooooooo

Em G C

Oooooooooooooo

Em D G

Oooooooooooooo

Em G C

Oooooooooooooo

[Verse]

Em D G

I am not the only traveler

Em G C

Who has not repaid his debt

Em D G

I've been searching for a trail to follow again

Em G C

Take me back to the night we met

Em G C

And then I can tell myself

Em G C

What the hell I'm supposed to do

Em G C

And then I can tell myself

Em G C

Not to ride along with you

[Chorus]

Em D G

I had all and then most of you, some and now none of you

Em G C

Take me back to the night we met

Em D G

I don't know what I'm supposed to do, haunted by the ghost of you

Em G C

Oh, take me back to the night we met

[Verse]

Em G C

When the night was full of terror

Em G C

And your eyes were filled with tears

Em G C

When you had not touched me yet

Em G C

Oh, take me back to the night we met

[Chorus]

Em D G

I had all and then most of you, some and now none of you

Em G C

Take me back to the night we met

Em D G

I don't know what I'm supposed to do, haunted by the ghost of you

Em G C

Take me back to the night we met

[Outro]

Em G C x2

Itulah, chord gitar The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, serta lirik lagu The Night We Met dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )