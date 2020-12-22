Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu The Night We Met Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, Lirik Lagu The Night We Met
chord gitar The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, lirik lagu The Night We Met dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lord Huron.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.
Termasuk, lirik lagu The Night We Met dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Dinyanyikan Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu
[Intro]
Em D G
Oooooooooooooo
Em G C
Oooooooooooooo
Em D G
Oooooooooooooo
Em G C
Oooooooooooooo
[Verse]
Em D G
I am not the only traveler
Em G C
Who has not repaid his debt
Em D G
I've been searching for a trail to follow again
Em G C
Take me back to the night we met
Em G C
And then I can tell myself
Em G C
What the hell I'm supposed to do
Em G C
And then I can tell myself
Em G C
Not to ride along with you
[Chorus]
Em D G
I had all and then most of you, some and now none of you
Em G C
Take me back to the night we met
Em D G
I don't know what I'm supposed to do, haunted by the ghost of you
Em G C
Oh, take me back to the night we met
[Verse]
Em G C
When the night was full of terror
Em G C
And your eyes were filled with tears
Em G C
When you had not touched me yet
Em G C
Oh, take me back to the night we met
[Chorus]
Em D G
I had all and then most of you, some and now none of you
Em G C
Take me back to the night we met
Em D G
I don't know what I'm supposed to do, haunted by the ghost of you
Em G C
Take me back to the night we met
[Outro]
Em G C x2
Itulah, chord gitar The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, serta lirik lagu The Night We Met dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar The Night We Met
chord The Night We Met
The Night We Met chord
chord lagu The Night We Met
The Night We Met
kunci gitar The Night We Met
lirik lagu The Night We Met
chord gitar Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers
chord Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers
Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
I am not the only traveler
Who has not repaid his debt
I had all and then most of you
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Bitches Broken Hearts Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Bitches Broken Hearts
|Chord Gitar Lagu Eyes Blue Like the Atlantic Sista Prod Ft Subvrbs Lirik Lagu Blue Like the Atlantic
|Chord Gitar Dengan NafasMu Ungu dan Lirik Lagu Dengan NafasMu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Mawar Putih Inul Daratista dan Lirik Lagu Mawar Putih
|Chord Gitar Lagu Gravity EDEN, Lirik Lagu Gravity