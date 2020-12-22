Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu The Night We Met Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, Lirik Lagu The Night We Met

chord gitar The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, lirik lagu The Night We Met dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lord Huron.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu The Night We Met Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, Lirik Lagu The Night We Met
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Chord The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, serta lirik lagu The Night We Met. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.

Termasuk, lirik lagu The Night We Met dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.

[Intro]
Em D G
Oooooooooooooo
Em G C
Oooooooooooooo

Em D G
Oooooooooooooo
Em G C
Oooooooooooooo

[Verse]
Em           D   G
I am not the only traveler
Em            G        C
Who has not repaid his debt
         Em              D        G
I've been searching for a trail to follow again
         Em         G        C
Take me back to the night we met
         Em    G     C
And then I can tell myself
         Em        G         C
What the hell I'm supposed to do
         Em    G      C
And then I can tell myself
        Em  G          C
Not to ride along with you

[Chorus]
      Em                        D           G
I had all and then most of you, some and now none of you
            Em      G        C
Take me back to the night we met
       Em                            D             G
I don't know what I'm supposed to do, haunted by the ghost of you
             Em         G        C
Oh, take me back to the night we met

[Verse]
         Em       G      C
When the night was full of terror
         Em       G      C
And your eyes were filled with tears
          Em    G          C
When you had not touched me yet
            Em         G        C
Oh, take me back to the night we met

[Chorus]
      Em                        D           G
I had all and then most of you, some and now none of you
         Em         G        C
Take me back to the night we met
         Em                         D              G
I don't know what I'm supposed to do, haunted by the ghost of you
           Em       G        C
Take me back to the night we met

[Outro]
Em G C x2

Itulah, chord gitar The Night We Met dinyanyikan Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers, serta lirik lagu The Night We Met dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lord Huron Feat Phoebe Bridgers.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
