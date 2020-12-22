Chord Gitar Sk8er Boi Avril Lavigne dan Lirik: He Was a Skater Boy, She Said See You Later Boy

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Sk8er Boi Avril Lavigne
[Intro]
D A Bm Bb A x2
[Verse]
D A Bm Bb
He was a boy, she was a girl, can I make it any more obvious?
D A Bm C
He was a punk, she did ballet, what more can I say?
D A Bm Bb
He wanted her, she'd never tell that secretly she wanted him as well
D A Bm C
But all of her friends stuck up their nose, they had a problem with his
F
baggy clothes
[Chorus]
C Bb
He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy,
A F
he wasn't good enough for her
C Bb
She had a pretty face, but her head was up in space,
A Bb
she needed to come back down to earth
[Verse]
D A Bm
Five years from now, she sits at home,
Bb
feeding the baby, she's all alone
D A Bm
She turns on TV, guess who she sees
C
Skater boy rocking up MTV
D A Bm
She calls up her friends, they already know
Bb
and they've all got tickets to see his show
D A Bm
She tags along, stands in the crowd,
C
looks up at the man that she turned down
[Chorus]
F C Bb
He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy,
A F
he wasn't good enough for her
C Bb
Now he's a super star slamming on his guitar
A F
Does your pretty face see what he's worth?
C Bb
He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy,
A F
he wasn't good enough for her
C Bb
Now he's a super star slamming on his guitar
A Bb
Does your pretty face see what he's worth?
[Solo]
F C Bb Db
F C Bb Db A
[Bridge]
Dm F
Sorry girl, but you missed out,
C
Well, tough luck that boy's mine now
Bb
We are more than just good friends
A Dm
This is how the story ends
F
Too bad that you couldn't see,
C
See the man that boy could be
Bb
There is more than meets the eye
A D
I see the soul that is inside
[Chorus]
A Bm
He's just a boy and I'm just a girl
Bb
Can I make it any more obvious?
D A Bm C
We are in love, haven't you heard how we rock each other's world?
F C Bb
I'm with the skater boy, I said see you later boy
A F
I'll be backstage after the show
C Bb
I'll be at the studio, singing the song we wrote
A
About a girl you used to know
F C Bb
I'm with the skater boy, I said see you later boy
A F
I'll be back stage after the show
C Bb
I'll be at the studio, singing the song we wrote
A Bb
About a girl you used to know
