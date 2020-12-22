Download Lagu MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It Aviwkila, Streaming MP3 Aviwkila

Ilustrasi. download lagu MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It dinyanyikan Aviwkila serta streaming MP3 Aviwkila.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It dinyanyikan Aviwkila di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It.

Berikut, lirik lagu I Like You So Much, You'll Know It MP3 dinyanyikan Aviwkila.

I like your eyes you look away when you pretend not to care

I like the dimples on the corners of the smile that you wear

I like you more, the world may know but don't be scared

Coz I'm falling deeper, baby be prepared

I like your shirt, I like your fingers, love the way that you smell

to be your favorite jacket, just so I could always be near

I loved you for so long, sometimes it's hard to bear

But after all this time, I hope you wait and see

Chorus

Love you every minute, every second

Love you everywhere and any moment

Always and forever I know I can't quit you

Coz baby you're the one, I don't know how

Love you til the last of snow disappears

Love you til a rainy day becomes clear

Never knew a love like this, now I can't let go

I'm in love with you, and now you know

I like the way you try so hard when you play ball with your friends,

I like the way you hit the notes, in every song you're shining

I love the little things, like when you're unaware

I catch you steal a glance and smile so perfectly

Though sometimes when life brings me down

You're the cure my love

In a bad rainy day

You take all the worries away