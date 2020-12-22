Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It Aviwkila, Streaming MP3 Aviwkila
download lagu MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It dinyanyikan Aviwkila di Spotify serta streaming MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It dinyanyikan Aviwkila di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 I Like You So Much, You'll Know It.
Berikut, lirik lagu I Like You So Much, You'll Know It MP3 dinyanyikan Aviwkila.
I like your eyes you look away when you pretend not to care
I like the dimples on the corners of the smile that you wear
I like you more, the world may know but don't be scared
Coz I'm falling deeper, baby be prepared
I like your shirt, I like your fingers, love the way that you smell
to be your favorite jacket, just so I could always be near
I loved you for so long, sometimes it's hard to bear
But after all this time, I hope you wait and see
Chorus
Love you every minute, every second
Love you everywhere and any moment
Always and forever I know I can't quit you
Coz baby you're the one, I don't know how
Love you til the last of snow disappears
Love you til a rainy day becomes clear
Never knew a love like this, now I can't let go
I'm in love with you, and now you know
I like the way you try so hard when you play ball with your friends,
I like the way you hit the notes, in every song you're shining
I love the little things, like when you're unaware
I catch you steal a glance and smile so perfectly
Though sometimes when life brings me down
You're the cure my love
In a bad rainy day
You take all the worries away
