Chord Gitar Lagu Dont Kill My Vibe Sigrid, Lirik Lagu Dont Kill My Vibe
Simak, chord gitar Dont Kill My Vibe dinyanyikan Sigrid. Termasuk, lirik lagu Dont Kill My Vibe dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sigrid.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dont Kill My Vibe dinyanyikan Sigrid.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Dont Kill My Vibe dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sigrid.
[INTRO] Bb/D Eb Bb [VERSE] Bb/D Eb Bb You shut me down, you like the control Bb/D Eb Bb You speak to me like I'm a child Bb/D Eb Gm F/A Try to hold it down, I know the answer Bb/D Eb Bb I can't shake it off and you feel threatened by me [CHORUS] Bb I tried to play it nice but Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh F Eb Don't kill my vibe Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh F Dm Eb Don't break my stride Bb Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you? F Eb But I wanted you to know that you don't belong here Bb Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you? F Dm Eb Don't kill my vibe [VERSE] Bb/D Eb Bb You love to tear me down, you pick me apart Bb/D Eb Bb Then build me up like I depend on you Bb/D Eb Gm F/A But I throw myself from heights that used to scare me Bb/D Eb Bb Guess you're surprised I'm the puzzle you can't figure out [CHORUS] Bb I tried to play it nice but Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh F Eb Don't kill my vibe Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh F Dm Eb Don't break my stride (I tried to play it nice but) Bb Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you? F Eb But I wanted you to know that you don't belong here Bb Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you? F Dm Eb Don't kill my vibe [BRIDGE] Eb Bb Gm F Say I'm young, I don't care, I won't quit, no, no, no, ho Eb Bb Gm Say I'm young, I don't care, I won't quit, no, no, no, ho F And oh-oh-oh-oh Eb Bb Gm You're acting like you hurt me but I'm not even listening F Hey, no-ooh-ooh-ooh Eb Bb You're acting like you hurt me but I'm not even listening Gm Don't kill F Don't kill my vibe [CHORUS] Bb Cm Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you? F Eb But I wanted you to know that you don't belong here Bb Cm Gm F Dm Eb You think you're so important to me, don't you? I tried to play it nice but Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh F Eb Don't kill my vibe Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh F Dm Eb Don't break my stride (I tried to play it nice but) Bb Cm Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you? F Eb But I wanted you to know that you don't belong here Bb Cm Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you? F Dm Eb Don't kill my vibe
Itulah, chord gitar Dont Kill My Vibe dinyanyikan Sigrid, serta lirik lagu Dont Kill My Vibe dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sigrid.
