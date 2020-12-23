Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Dont Kill My Vibe Sigrid, Lirik Lagu Dont Kill My Vibe

Simak, chord gitar Dont Kill My Vibe dinyanyikan Sigrid. Termasuk, lirik lagu Dont Kill My Vibe dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sigrid.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Dont Kill My Vibe Sigrid, Lirik Lagu Dont Kill My Vibe
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Chord Dont Kill My Vibe dinyanyikan Sigrid, serta lirik lagu Dont Kill My Vibe. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dont Kill My Vibe dinyanyikan Sigrid.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Dont Kill My Vibe dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sigrid.

[INTRO]
Bb/D Eb  Bb
 
 [VERSE]
    Bb/D    Eb                    Bb
You shut me down, you like the control
    Bb/D     Eb              Bb
You speak to me like I'm a child
Bb/D           Eb               Gm      F/A
Try to hold it down, I know the answer
                         Bb/D    Eb             Bb
I can't shake it off and you feel threatened by me
 
[CHORUS]
Bb
I tried to play it nice but
Bb Cm Gm
Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh
      F       Eb
Don't kill my vibe
Bb Cm Gm
Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh
      F     Dm Eb
Don't break my stride
 
    Bb                        Gm
You think you're so important to me, don't you?
F                          Eb
  But I wanted you to know  that you don't belong here
    Bb                        Gm
You think you're so important to me, don't you?
      F    Dm Eb
Don't kill my vibe
 
[VERSE]
    Bb/D            Eb                  Bb
You love to tear me down, you pick me apart
     Bb/D             Eb          Bb
Then build me up like I depend on you
     Bb/D               Eb                   Gm       F/A
But I throw myself from heights that used to scare me
                               Bb/D  Eb                Bb
Guess you're surprised I'm the puzzle you can't figure out
 
[CHORUS]
Bb
I tried to play it nice but
Bb Cm Gm
Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh
      F       Eb
Don't kill my vibe
Bb Cm Gm
Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh
      F     Dm Eb
Don't break my stride
(I tried to play it nice but)
 
    Bb                        Gm
You think you're so important to me, don't you?
F                          Eb
  But I wanted you to know  that you don't belong here
    Bb                        Gm
You think you're so important to me, don't you?
      F    Dm Eb
Don't kill my vibe
 
[BRIDGE]
        Eb                           Bb                   Gm    F
Say I'm young, I don't care, I won't quit, no, no, no, ho
        Eb                           Bb                   Gm
Say I'm young, I don't care, I won't quit, no, no, no, ho
F
  And oh-oh-oh-oh
       Eb                   Bb                            Gm
You're acting like you hurt me but I'm not even listening
    F
Hey, no-ooh-ooh-ooh
       Eb                   Bb
You're acting like you hurt me but I'm not even listening
Gm
  Don't kill
F
  Don't kill my vibe
 
[CHORUS]
 
    Bb              Cm        Gm
You think you're so important to me, don't you?
F                          Eb
  But I wanted you to know   that you don't belong here
   Bb               Cm        Gm                F  Dm  Eb
You think you're so important to me, don't you?
 
 I tried to play it nice but
Bb Cm Gm
Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh
      F       Eb
Don't kill my vibe
Bb Cm Gm
Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh
      F     Dm Eb
Don't break my stride
(I tried to play it nice but)
 
    Bb              Cm        Gm
You think you're so important to me, don't you?
F                          Eb
  But I wanted you to know  that you don't belong here
    Bb              Cm        Gm
You think you're so important to me, don't you?
      F    Dm Eb
Don't kill my vibe

Itulah, chord gitar Dont Kill My Vibe dinyanyikan Sigrid, serta lirik lagu Dont Kill My Vibe dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sigrid.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

 
