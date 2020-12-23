Chord Gitar Lagu Dont Kill My Vibe Sigrid, Lirik Lagu Dont Kill My Vibe

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Dont Kill My Vibe dinyanyikan Sigrid.

lirik lagu Dont Kill My Vibe dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sigrid.

[INTRO]

Bb/D Eb Bb

[VERSE]

Bb/D Eb Bb You shut me down, you like the control

Bb/D Eb Bb You speak to me like I'm a child

Bb/D Eb Gm F/A Try to hold it down, I know the answer

Bb/D Eb Bb I can't shake it off and you feel threatened by me

[CHORUS]

Bb I tried to play it nice but

Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh

F Eb Don't kill my vibe

Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh

F Dm Eb Don't break my stride

Bb Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you?

F Eb But I wanted you to know that you don't belong here

Bb Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you?

F Dm Eb Don't kill my vibe

[VERSE]

Bb/D Eb Bb You love to tear me down, you pick me apart

Bb/D Eb Bb Then build me up like I depend on you

Bb/D Eb Gm F/A But I throw myself from heights that used to scare me

Bb/D Eb Bb Guess you're surprised I'm the puzzle you can't figure out

[CHORUS]

Bb I tried to play it nice but

Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh

F Eb Don't kill my vibe

Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh

F Dm Eb Don't break my stride

(I tried to play it nice but)

Bb Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you?

F Eb But I wanted you to know that you don't belong here

Bb Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you?

F Dm Eb Don't kill my vibe

[BRIDGE]

Eb Bb Gm F Say I'm young, I don't care, I won't quit, no, no, no, ho

Eb Bb Gm Say I'm young, I don't care, I won't quit, no, no, no, ho

F And oh-oh-oh-oh

Eb Bb Gm You're acting like you hurt me but I'm not even listening

F Hey, no-ooh-ooh-ooh

Eb Bb You're acting like you hurt me but I'm not even listening

Gm Don't kill

F Don't kill my vibe

[CHORUS]

Bb Cm Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you?

F Eb But I wanted you to know that you don't belong here

Bb Cm Gm F Dm Eb You think you're so important to me, don't you?

I tried to play it nice but

Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh

F Eb Don't kill my vibe

Bb Cm Gm Oh-oh-oh, ooh, ooh

F Dm Eb Don't break my stride

(I tried to play it nice but)

Bb Cm Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you?

F Eb But I wanted you to know that you don't belong here

Bb Cm Gm You think you're so important to me, don't you?