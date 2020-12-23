Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Is It Just Me Sasha Sloan, Lirik Lagu Is It Just Me
Simak, chord gitar Is It Just Me dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan. Termasuk, lirik lagu Is It Just Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sasha Sloan.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Is It Just Me dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Is It Just Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sasha Sloan.
[Refrain]
D A
Is it just me?
Em G
Is it just me?
[Verse 1]
D
I hate holding babies
A
And people tryna save me
Em
Think religion is a business
G
Where you pay for God's forgiveness
D
Modern art is boring
A
Politicians are annoying
Em
I don't think love lasts forever
G
And old music was better
[Pre-Chorus]
D A Em G
Am I just high or am I kinda right?
[Chorus]
D A
Is it just me or does anybody
Em
Feel the way that I feel?
G
They're just not being real
D A
Is it just me or is anybody
Em
Thinkin' all the same shit?
G
They're just not sayin' it
Or is it just me?
[Refrain]
D A
Is it just me?
Em G
Is it just me?
[Verse 2]
D
Weddings are outdated
A
The show Friends was overrated
Em
I think rich kids have it easy
G
And PDA is creepy
D
The Internet's obnoxious
A
People my age make me nauseous
Em
I think marijuana's classy
G
And doing coke is trashy
[Pre-Chorus]
D A Em G
Am I just high or am I kinda right?
[Chorus]
D A
Is it just me or does anybody
Em
Feel the way that I feel?
G
They're just not being real
D A
Tell me, is it just me or is anybody
Em
Thinkin' all the same shit?
G
They're just not sayin' it
Or is it just me?
[Refrain]
D A
Is it just me?
Em G
Is it just me?
[Outro]
D A
I should probably bite my tongue but
Em G
I can't be the only one
D A
I should probably bite my tongue but
Em G
I can't be the only one, or
D A
Is it just me or does anybody
Em
Feel the way that I feel?
G
They're just not being real
D A
Tell me, is it just me or is anybody
Em
Thinkin' all the same shit?
G
They're just not sayin' it
Or is it just me?
D A
Is it just me?
Em G
Is it just me?
D A
I should probably bite my tongue but
Em G
I can't be the only one
D A
I should probably bite my tongue but
Em G
I can't be the only one, or
Itulah, chord gitar Is It Just Me dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan, serta lirik lagu Is It Just Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sasha Sloan.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
