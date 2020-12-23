Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Perfect Places Lorde dan Lirik Lagu Perfect Places

chord gitar Perfect Places milik Lorde serta lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Perfect Places Lorde dan Lirik Lagu Perfect Places
KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Perfect Places milik Lorde dan lirik lagu Perfect Places. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Perfect Places milik Lorde.

Serta, lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Secukupnya Hindia dan Lirik Lagu Secukupnya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dendam Dalam Diam Nora Alexandra, Lirik Lagu Dendam Dalam Diam

E
Every night, I live and die
G
Feel the party to my bones
C
Watch the wasters blow the speakers, spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
B
It's just another graceless night

E
I hate the headlines and the weather
G
I'm nineteen and I'm on fire
C
But when we're dancing, I'm alright
B
It's just another graceless night

A
Are you lost enough?
C
Have another drink, get lost in us
B
This is how we get notorious, ah-ah-ah oh oh

A
'Cause I don't know
C
If they keep tellin' you where to go
B (mute)
I'll blow my brains out to the radio, ah-ah-ah oh oh, ch-ch

A C
All of the things we're taking
A E B A
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
C B
Sends us to perfect places

A C
All of our heroes fading
A E B A
Now I can't stand to be alone
C B
Let's go to perfect places

E
Every night, I live and die
G
Meet somebody, take 'em home
C
Let's kiss and then take off our clothes
B
It's just another graceless night, 'cause

Demikian, chord gitar Perfect Places milik Lorde serta lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
chord gitar Perfect Places
chord Perfect Places
chord lagu Perfect Places
Perfect Places chord
kunci gitar Perfect Places
lirik lagu Perfect Places
Perfect Places
chord gitar Lorde
chord Lorde
Lorde chord
lorde
chord gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
kunci gitar
Feel the party to my bones
Watch the wasters
spill my guts beneath
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Beredar Surat Berkop PTPN VIII Minta Rizieq Shihab Kosongkan Pesantren di Megamendung dalam 7 Hari
Beredar Surat Berkop PTPN VIII Minta Rizieq Shihab Kosongkan Pesantren di Megamendung dalam 7 Hari
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan