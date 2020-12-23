Chord Gitar Perfect Places Lorde dan Lirik Lagu Perfect Places

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Perfect Places milik Lorde.

Serta, lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Secukupnya Hindia dan Lirik Lagu Secukupnya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dendam Dalam Diam Nora Alexandra, Lirik Lagu Dendam Dalam Diam

E

Every night, I live and die

G

Feel the party to my bones

C

Watch the wasters blow the speakers, spill my guts beneath the outdoor light

B

It's just another graceless night

E

I hate the headlines and the weather

G

I'm nineteen and I'm on fire

C

But when we're dancing, I'm alright

B

It's just another graceless night

A

Are you lost enough?

C

Have another drink, get lost in us

B

This is how we get notorious, ah-ah-ah oh oh

A

'Cause I don't know

C

If they keep tellin' you where to go

B (mute)

I'll blow my brains out to the radio, ah-ah-ah oh oh, ch-ch

A C

All of the things we're taking

A E B A

'Cause we are young and we're ashamed

C B

Sends us to perfect places

A C

All of our heroes fading

A E B A

Now I can't stand to be alone

C B

Let's go to perfect places

E

Every night, I live and die

G

Meet somebody, take 'em home

C

Let's kiss and then take off our clothes

B

It's just another graceless night, 'cause

Demikian, chord gitar Perfect Places milik Lorde serta lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )