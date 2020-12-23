Download Lagu MP3 My Heart Will Go On Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 My Heart Will Go On

Breaking News:

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 My Heart Will Go On dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 My Heart Will Go On.

Berikut, lirik lagu My Heart Will Go On MP3 dinyanyikan Celine Dion.

Every night in my dreams
I see you, I feel you
That is how I know you go on

Far across the distance
And spaces between us
You have come to show you go on

Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more, you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on

Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go 'til we're gone

Love was when I loved you
One true time I'd hold to
In my life, we'll always go on

Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more, you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on

You're here, there's nothing I fear
And I know that my heart will go on
We'll stay forever this way
You are safe in my heart and
My heart will go on and on

Link streaming My Heart Will Go On

Itulah, download lagu MP3 My Heart Will Go On dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify serta streaming MP3 My Heart Will Go On.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
