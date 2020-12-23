Ilustrasi. Download Lagu MP3 My Heart Will Go On Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 My Heart Will Go On.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 My Heart Will Go On dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 My Heart Will Go On.

Berikut, lirik lagu My Heart Will Go On MP3 dinyanyikan Celine Dion.

Every night in my dreams

I see you, I feel you

That is how I know you go on

Far across the distance

And spaces between us

You have come to show you go on

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more, you open the door

And you're here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

Love can touch us one time

And last for a lifetime

And never let go 'til we're gone

Love was when I loved you

One true time I'd hold to

In my life, we'll always go on

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more, you open the door

And you're here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

You're here, there's nothing I fear

And I know that my heart will go on

We'll stay forever this way

You are safe in my heart and

My heart will go on and on

Link streaming My Heart Will Go On

Itulah, download lagu MP3 My Heart Will Go On dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify serta streaming MP3 My Heart Will Go On.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )