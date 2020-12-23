Breaking News:

Download Lagu

Download Lagu MP3 The Power Of Love Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 The Power Of Love

Download lagu MP3 The Power Of Love dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify serta streaming MP3 The Power Of Love

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu MP3 The Power Of Love Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 The Power Of Love
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu MP3 The Power Of Love Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 The Power Of Love. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 The Power Of Love dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 The Power Of Love.

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Apakah Itu Cinta Happy Asmara, Streaming MP3 dan Lirik Apakah Itu Cinta

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Ati Bolong Hara, Streaming MP3 Ati Bolong

Berikut, lirik lagu The Power Of Love MP3 dinyanyikan Celine Dion.

The whispers in the morning
Of lovers sleeping tight
Are rolling by like thunder now
As I look in your eyes

I hold on to your whole body
And feel each move you make
Your voice is warm and tender
A love that I could not forsake

'Cause I'm your lady
And you are my man
Whenever you reach for me
I'll do all that I can

Lost is how I'm feeling lying in your arms
When the world outside's too much to take
That all ends when I'm with you

Even though there may be times
It seems I'm far away
Never wonder where I am
'Cause I am always by your side

'Cause I'm your lady
And you are my man
Whenever you reach for me
I'll do all that I can

We're heading for something
Somewhere I've never been
Sometimes I am frightened
But I'm ready to learn
Of the power of love

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
download lagu MP3 The Power Of Love
download lagu The Power Of Love
download The Power Of Love
streaming MP3 The Power Of Love
The Power Of Love MP3
lagu The Power Of Love
The Power Of Love Spotify
download lagu Celine Dion
Celine Dion
Celine Dion MP3
The whispers in the morning
Spotify
download lagu
download MP3
streaming MP3
Cause Im your lady
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Download Lagu
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Beredar Surat Berkop PTPN VIII Minta Rizieq Shihab Kosongkan Pesantren di Megamendung dalam 7 Hari
Beredar Surat Berkop PTPN VIII Minta Rizieq Shihab Kosongkan Pesantren di Megamendung dalam 7 Hari
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan