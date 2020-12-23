Download Lagu MP3 The Power Of Love Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 The Power Of Love

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 The Power Of Love dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 The Power Of Love.

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Apakah Itu Cinta Happy Asmara, Streaming MP3 dan Lirik Apakah Itu Cinta

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Ati Bolong Hara, Streaming MP3 Ati Bolong

Berikut, lirik lagu The Power Of Love MP3 dinyanyikan Celine Dion.

The whispers in the morning

Of lovers sleeping tight

Are rolling by like thunder now

As I look in your eyes

I hold on to your whole body

And feel each move you make

Your voice is warm and tender

A love that I could not forsake

'Cause I'm your lady

And you are my man

Whenever you reach for me

I'll do all that I can

Lost is how I'm feeling lying in your arms

When the world outside's too much to take

That all ends when I'm with you

Even though there may be times

It seems I'm far away

Never wonder where I am

'Cause I am always by your side

'Cause I'm your lady

And you are my man

Whenever you reach for me

I'll do all that I can

We're heading for something

Somewhere I've never been

Sometimes I am frightened

But I'm ready to learn

Of the power of love