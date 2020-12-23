Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 The Power Of Love Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 The Power Of Love
Download lagu MP3 The Power Of Love dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify serta streaming MP3 The Power Of Love
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 The Power Of Love dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 The Power Of Love.
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Apakah Itu Cinta Happy Asmara, Streaming MP3 dan Lirik Apakah Itu Cinta
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Ati Bolong Hara, Streaming MP3 Ati Bolong
Berikut, lirik lagu The Power Of Love MP3 dinyanyikan Celine Dion.
The whispers in the morning
Of lovers sleeping tight
Are rolling by like thunder now
As I look in your eyes
I hold on to your whole body
And feel each move you make
Your voice is warm and tender
A love that I could not forsake
'Cause I'm your lady
And you are my man
Whenever you reach for me
I'll do all that I can
Lost is how I'm feeling lying in your arms
When the world outside's too much to take
That all ends when I'm with you
Even though there may be times
It seems I'm far away
Never wonder where I am
'Cause I am always by your side
'Cause I'm your lady
And you are my man
Whenever you reach for me
I'll do all that I can
We're heading for something
Somewhere I've never been
Sometimes I am frightened
But I'm ready to learn
Of the power of love
download lagu MP3 The Power Of Love
download lagu The Power Of Love
download The Power Of Love
streaming MP3 The Power Of Love
The Power Of Love MP3
lagu The Power Of Love
The Power Of Love Spotify
download lagu Celine Dion
Celine Dion
Celine Dion MP3
The whispers in the morning
Spotify
download lagu
download MP3
streaming MP3
Cause Im your lady
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Download Lagu MP3 Gadis Malam Java Jive, Streaming MP3 Gadis Malam
|Download Lagu MP3 Mama Papa Larang Judika, Streaming MP3 Mama Papa Larang
|Download Lagu MP3 Jangan Ada Dusta di Antara Kita Broery Marantika dan Dewi Yull, Streaming MP3
|Download Lagu MP3 My Heart Will Go On Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 My Heart Will Go On
|Download Lagu MP3 To Love You More Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 To Love You More