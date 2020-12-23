Download Lagu MP3 To Love You More Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 To Love You More

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 To Love You More dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify.

Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 To Love You More.

Berikut, lirik lagu To Love You More MP3 dinyanyikan Celine Dion.

Take me back into the arms I love

Need me like you did before

Touch me once again

And remember when

There was no one that you wanted more

Don't go

You know you'll break my heart

She won't love you like I will

I'm the one who'll stay

When she walks away

And you know I'll be standing here still

I'll be waiting for you

Here inside my heart

I'm the one who wants to love you more

You will see I can give you

Everything you need

Let me be the one to love you more

See me

As if you never knew

Hold me so you can't let go

Just believe in me

I will make you see

All the things that your heart needs to know

I'll be waiting for you

Here inside my heart

I'm the one who wants to love you more

You will see I can give you

Everything you need

Let me be the one to love you more

Some way

All the love that we had, can be saved

Whatever it takes, we'll find a way

Believe in me

I will make you see

All the things that your heart needs to know

I'll be, waiting for you

Here inside my heart

I'm the one who wants to love you more

'Cause you see I can give you

Everything you need

Let me be the one to love you more

Link streaming To Love You More

Itulah, download lagu MP3 To Love You More dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify serta streaming MP3 To Love You More.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )