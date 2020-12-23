Download Lagu
Download Lagu MP3 To Love You More Celine Dion, Streaming MP3 To Love You More
Download lagu MP3 To Love You More dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify serta streaming MP3 To Love You More
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, download lagu MP3 To Love You More dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify.
Kamu bisa unduh lagu atau streaming MP3 To Love You More.
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Apakah Itu Cinta Happy Asmara, Streaming MP3 dan Lirik Apakah Itu Cinta
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Ati Bolong Hara, Streaming MP3 Ati Bolong
Berikut, lirik lagu To Love You More MP3 dinyanyikan Celine Dion.
Take me back into the arms I love
Need me like you did before
Touch me once again
And remember when
There was no one that you wanted more
Don't go
You know you'll break my heart
She won't love you like I will
I'm the one who'll stay
When she walks away
And you know I'll be standing here still
I'll be waiting for you
Here inside my heart
I'm the one who wants to love you more
You will see I can give you
Everything you need
Let me be the one to love you more
See me
As if you never knew
Hold me so you can't let go
Just believe in me
I will make you see
All the things that your heart needs to know
I'll be waiting for you
Here inside my heart
I'm the one who wants to love you more
You will see I can give you
Everything you need
Let me be the one to love you more
Some way
All the love that we had, can be saved
Whatever it takes, we'll find a way
Believe in me
I will make you see
All the things that your heart needs to know
I'll be, waiting for you
Here inside my heart
I'm the one who wants to love you more
'Cause you see I can give you
Everything you need
Let me be the one to love you more
Link streaming To Love You More
Itulah, download lagu MP3 To Love You More dinyanyikan Celine Dion di Spotify serta streaming MP3 To Love You More.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
download lagu MP3 To Love You More
Download Lagu To Love You More
download To Love You More
streaming MP3 To Love You More
To Love You More MP3
Lagu To Love You More
To Love You More spotify
download lagu Celine Dion
Celine Dion
Celine Dion MP3
Spotify
download lagu
download MP3
streaming MP3
Take me back into the arms I love
I will make you see
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Download Lagu MP3 Bento Iwan Fals, Streaming MP3 Iwan Fals
|Download Lagu MP3 Lets Dance Together Melly Goeslaw, Streaming MP3 Melly Goeslaw
|Download Lagu MP3 Opo Kowe Kroso Safira Inema, Streaming MP3 Opo Kowe Kroso
|Download Lagu MP3 Menungso Ora Toto Shinta Arsinta, Streaming MP3 Menungso Ora Toto
|Download Lagu MP3 Datang Untuk Pergi Mahen, Streaming MP3 Datang Untuk Pergi