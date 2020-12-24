Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Easy Love Lauv, Lirik Lagu Easy Love

Simak, chord gitar Easy Love dinyanyikan Lauv. Termasuk, lirik lagu Easy Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lauv.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Easy Love Lauv, Lirik Lagu Easy Love
AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/KEVIN WINTER
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Easy Love dinyanyikan Lauv serta lirik lagu Easy Love. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Easy Love dinyanyikan Lauv.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Easy Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lauv.

[Verse 1]
Em
You got a way of makin' me feel insane
 
Like I can't trust my own brain
 
Unless it's screaming your name
                D
I'd have it no other way
 
I'd have it no other way
 
And maybe that's why I stay
                               Em
How many times can we pick up the same fight?
 
Can we keep screaming all night
 
And make up until it's light?
 
That's when I say that you're right
               D
And feel your body on mine
 
Oh maybe that's why I stay
 
[Chorus]
               Em
I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach
 
I could be with someone makin' me happy
                        D
But that would be too easy, love
 
And I don't want no easy love
                 Em
I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys
 
I could let you go, and we could let it be
                        D
But that would be too easy, love
 
And I don't want no easy love
 
[Verse 2]
Em
Keep comin' back, guess you could say I'm attached
 
Last time we called it a wrap, I came beggin' and all that
              D
You're like a habit, it's bad
 
I got a habit, it's bad
 
Oh no, I'm not even mad
 
 [Chorus]
 
               Em
I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach
 
I could be with someone makin' me happy
                        D
But that would be too easy, love
 
And I don't want no easy love
                 Em
I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys
 
I could let you go, and we could let it be
                        D
But that would be too easy, love
 
And I don't want no easy love
 
[Bridge]
                         Em
It's the way you keep me up all night
                         D
It's the way you make me lose my mind
                      Em
Every time I'm sayin' one more night
                      D
It's the way you know I'm yours
 
It's the way you know I'm yours for life
 
 [Chorus]
                    Em
'Cause I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach
 
I could be with someone makin' me happy
                        D
But that would be too easy, love
 
And I don't want no easy love
                 Em
I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys
 
I could let you go, and we could let it be
                        D
But that would be too easy, love
 
And I don't want no easy love

Itulah, chord gitar Easy Love dinyanyikan Lauv, serta lirik lagu Easy Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lauv.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

 
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
