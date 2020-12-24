Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Easy Love Lauv, Lirik Lagu Easy Love
Simak, chord gitar Easy Love dinyanyikan Lauv. Termasuk, lirik lagu Easy Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lauv.
AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/KEVIN WINTER
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Easy Love dinyanyikan Lauv serta lirik lagu Easy Love.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Easy Love dinyanyikan Lauv.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Easy Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lauv.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik
[Verse 1] Em You got a way of makin' me feel insane Like I can't trust my own brain Unless it's screaming your name D I'd have it no other way I'd have it no other way And maybe that's why I stay Em How many times can we pick up the same fight? Can we keep screaming all night And make up until it's light? That's when I say that you're right D And feel your body on mine Oh maybe that's why I stay [Chorus] Em I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach I could be with someone makin' me happy D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love Em I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys I could let you go, and we could let it be D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love [Verse 2] Em Keep comin' back, guess you could say I'm attached Last time we called it a wrap, I came beggin' and all that D You're like a habit, it's bad I got a habit, it's bad Oh no, I'm not even mad [Chorus] Em I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach I could be with someone makin' me happy D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love Em I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys I could let you go, and we could let it be D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love [Bridge] Em It's the way you keep me up all night D It's the way you make me lose my mind Em Every time I'm sayin' one more night D It's the way you know I'm yours It's the way you know I'm yours for life [Chorus] Em 'Cause I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach I could be with someone makin' me happy D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love Em I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys I could let you go, and we could let it be D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love
Itulah, chord gitar Easy Love dinyanyikan Lauv, serta lirik lagu Easy Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lauv.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
Tags
chord gitar Easy Love
chord lagu Easy Love
chord Easy Love
Easy Love chord
kunci gitar Easy Love
lirik lagu Easy Love
Easy Love
chord gitar Lauv
chord Lauv
Lauv chord
Lauv
chord gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
kunci gitar
Can we keep screaming
And make up until
And feel your body
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
|Chord Gitar Lagu Message In A Bottle The Police, Lirik Lagu Message In A Bottle
|Chord Gitar Lagu Wake Up EDEN, Lirik Lagu Wake Up
|Chord Gitar Lagu Roxanne The Police, Lirik Lagu Roxanne
|Chord Gitar Lagu Every Breath You Take The Police, Lirik Lagu Every Breath You Take
|Chord Gitar Lagu Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari ft Prinsa Mandagie, Lirik Lagu Melawan Hati
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung