Chord Gitar Lagu Easy Love Lauv, Lirik Lagu Easy Love

[Verse 1] Em You got a way of makin' me feel insane Like I can't trust my own brain Unless it's screaming your name D I'd have it no other way I'd have it no other way And maybe that's why I stay Em How many times can we pick up the same fight? Can we keep screaming all night And make up until it's light? That's when I say that you're right D And feel your body on mine Oh maybe that's why I stay [Chorus] Em I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach I could be with someone makin' me happy D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love Em I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys I could let you go, and we could let it be D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love [Verse 2] Em Keep comin' back, guess you could say I'm attached Last time we called it a wrap, I came beggin' and all that D You're like a habit, it's bad I got a habit, it's bad Oh no, I'm not even mad [Chorus] Em I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach I could be with someone makin' me happy D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love Em I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys I could let you go, and we could let it be D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love [Bridge] Em It's the way you keep me up all night D It's the way you make me lose my mind Em Every time I'm sayin' one more night D It's the way you know I'm yours It's the way you know I'm yours for life [Chorus] Em 'Cause I could be somewhere chillin' on the beach I could be with someone makin' me happy D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love Em I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys I could let you go, and we could let it be D But that would be too easy, love And I don't want no easy love



