Chord Gitar Lagu Every Breath You Take The Police, Lirik Lagu Every Breath You Take

Simak, chord gitar Every Breath You Take dinyanyikan The Police. Termasuk, lirik lagu Every Breath You Take dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

AFP/Getty Images
Ilustrasi. Chord Every Breath You Take dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Every Breath You Take. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Every Breath You Take dinyanyikan The Police.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Every Breath You Take dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

Capo I
[Intro]
G Em C D G

[Verse]
G
Every breath you take
                Em
Every move you make
                  C
Every bond you break
             D
Every step you take
                   G
I'll be watching you

G
Every single day
                  Em
And every word you say
                         C
Every game you play
                      D
Every night you stay
                   G
I'll be watching you

[Chorus]
C                                     G
Oh can't you see, you belong to me
A7                                            D
How my poor heart aches, with every step you take

G
And every move you make
            Em
And every vow you break
                     C
Every smile you fake
                D
Every claim you stake
                  G
I'll be watching you

[Bridge]
Eb                                                        F
Since you've gone I've been lost without a trace
Eb
I dream at night, I can only see your face
F
I look around but it's you I can't replace
Eb
I feel so cold and I long for your embrace
G
I keep crying baby, baby, please

[Instrumental]
Em C D Em

[Chorus]
C                                        G
Oh can't you see, you belong to me
A7                                     D
How my poor heart aches, with every step you take

G
Every breath you take
                   Em
Every move you make
                   C
Every bond you break
                 D
Every step you take
                       G
I'll be watching you

G              Em       C
I'll be watching you
G            Em            C
I'll be watching you
G           Em          C
I'll be watching you
G            Em           C
I'll be watching you
G          Em          C
I'll be watching you
G             Em        C
I'll be watching you
G         Em             C
I'll be watching you

Itulah, chord gitar Every Breath You Take dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Every Breath You Take dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
