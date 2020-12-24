Chord Gitar Lagu Every Breath You Take The Police, Lirik Lagu Every Breath You Take

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Every Breath You Take dinyanyikan The Police.

Capo I

[Intro]

G Em C D G



[Verse]

G

Every breath you take

Em

Every move you make

C

Every bond you break

D

Every step you take

G

I'll be watching you



G

Every single day

Em

And every word you say

C

Every game you play

D

Every night you stay

G

I'll be watching you



[Chorus]

C G

Oh can't you see, you belong to me

A7 D

How my poor heart aches, with every step you take



G

And every move you make

Em

And every vow you break

C

Every smile you fake

D

Every claim you stake

G

I'll be watching you



[Bridge]

Eb F

Since you've gone I've been lost without a trace

Eb

I dream at night, I can only see your face

F

I look around but it's you I can't replace

Eb

I feel so cold and I long for your embrace

G

I keep crying baby, baby, please



[Instrumental]

Em C D Em



[Chorus]

C G

Oh can't you see, you belong to me

A7 D

How my poor heart aches, with every step you take



G

Every breath you take

Em

Every move you make

C

Every bond you break

D

Every step you take

G

I'll be watching you



G Em C

I'll be watching you

G Em C

I'll be watching you

G Em C

I'll be watching you

G Em C

I'll be watching you

G Em C

I'll be watching you

G Em C

I'll be watching you

G Em C

I'll be watching you

