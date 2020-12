Chord Gitar Lagu Everytime Britney Spears, Lirik Lagu Everytime

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Everytime dinyanyikan Britney Spears.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Everytime dalam kunci gitar atau chord Britney Spears.

**

C G C Am

C G

Notice me

C Am

Take my hand

C G

Why are we

C Am

Strangers When

Em C

Our love was strong

Em F (G)

Why carry on without me?

* Reff

C G Am

Everytime I try to fly I fall

Em F

Without my wings I feel so small

G

I guess I need you, baby

C G Am

And everytime I see you in my dreams

Em F

I see your face; it's haunting me

G

I guess I need you, baby.

** I'll make believe

That you are here

It's the only way

I see clear

What have I done?

You seem to move on easy

* Reff

C G Am

Everytime I try to fly I fall

Em F

Without my wings I feel so small

G

I guess I need you, baby

C G Am

And everytime I see you in my dreams

Em F

I see your face; it's haunting me

G

I guess I need you, baby.

**

Am C G

I may have made it rain

Em

Please forgive me

Am C G

My weakness caused you pain

Em

And this song's my sorry

Instrumental (x2)

C G C Am

**

Em C

At night I pray

Em F (G)

That soon your face will fade away

[(G)]

* Reff

C G Am

Everytime I try to fly I fall

Em F

Without my wings I feel so small

G

I guess I need you, baby

C G Am

And everytime I see you in my dreams

Em F

I see your face; it's haunting me

G

I guess I need you, baby

* End



C G Am Em F G C

chord gitar Everytime dinyanyikan Britney Spears serta lirik lagu Everytime dalam kunci gitar atau chord Britney Spears.