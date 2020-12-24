Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Message In A Bottle The Police, Lirik Lagu Message In A Bottle
Simak, chord gitar Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police, lirik lagu Message In A Bottle dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Message In A Bottle dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.
Capo 2
Bm G A Em 2x
Bm G A Bm G A Em
Just a castaway, an island lost at sea-o
Bm G A Bm G A Em
Another lonely day, no one here but me-o
Bm G A Bm G A Em
More loneliness than any man could bear
Bm G A Bm G A Em
Rescue need be near, or I'll fall into despair
G C D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
G C D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
Em C Em C
I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,
Em C
I hope that someone gets my,
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G A Bm G A
A year has past since I wrote my note
Bm G A Bm G A Em
I should have known right from the start
Bm G A Bm G
Only hope can keep me together
Bm G A Bm G A Em
Love can mend your life, but love can break your heart
G C D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
G C D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
Em C Em C
I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,
Em C
I hope that someone gets my,
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G A Bm G A
Walked out this morning, don't believe what I saw
Bm G A Bm G A Em
A hundred billion bottles washed up on the shore
Bm G A G A
Seems I'm not alone at being alone
Bm G A Bm G A Em
A hundred billion castaways looking for a cause
G C D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
G C D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
Em C Em C
I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,
Em C
I hope that someone gets my,
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm G A Em 4x
Bm G A Em
Sending out an S.O.S. 7x
Itulah, chord gitar Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Message In A Bottle dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.
