Chord Gitar Lagu Message In A Bottle The Police, Lirik Lagu Message In A Bottle

Simak, chord gitar Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police, lirik lagu Message In A Bottle dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Message In A Bottle The Police, Lirik Lagu Message In A Bottle
AFP/Getty Images
Ilustrasi. Chord Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Message In A Bottle. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Message In A Bottle dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

Capo 2
Bm G A Em 2x

Bm    G    A     Bm           G      A        Em
Just a castaway, an island lost at sea-o
Bm     G      A       Bm     G     A     Em
Another lonely day, no one here but me-o
Bm      G     A     Bm        G      A       Em
More loneliness than any man could bear
Bm      G     A    Bm      G     A      Em
Rescue need be near, or I'll fall into despair

G               C          D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
G                 C              D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
Em                              C                   Em               C
I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,
Em               C
I hope that someone gets my,
Bm          G           Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm        G       Bm
Message in a bottle

Bm       G         A       Bm     G       A
A year has past since I wrote my note
Bm     G    A       Bm     G     A       Em
I should have known right from the start
Bm      G      A      Bm      G
Only hope can keep me together
Bm           G         A       Bm         G         A       Em
Love can mend your life, but love can break your heart

G                  C             D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
G                  C           D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
Em                         C                             Em                      C
I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,
Em                           C
I hope that someone gets my,
Bm        G            Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm       G      Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm       G     Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm       G       Bm
Message in a bottle

Bm               G       A           Bm          G           A
Walked out this morning, don't believe what I saw
Bm          G        A    Bm     G          A          Em
A hundred billion bottles washed up on the shore
Bm      G             A              G         A
Seems I'm not alone at being alone
Bm    G           A      Bm              G          A         Em
A hundred billion castaways looking for a cause

G               C               D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
G                C              D
I'll send an S.O.S. to the world
Em                    C                              Em                          C
I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,
Em                    C
I hope that someone gets my,
Bm       G            Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm         G        Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm         G          Bm
Message in a bottle
Bm          G       Bm
Message in a bottle

Bm G A Em 4x

Bm G A Em
Sending out an S.O.S. 7x

Itulah, chord gitar Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Message In A Bottle dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
