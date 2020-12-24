Chord Gitar Lagu Message In A Bottle The Police, Lirik Lagu Message In A Bottle

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Message In A Bottle dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

Capo 2

Bm G A Em 2x

Bm G A Bm G A Em

Just a castaway, an island lost at sea-o

Bm G A Bm G A Em

Another lonely day, no one here but me-o

Bm G A Bm G A Em

More loneliness than any man could bear

Bm G A Bm G A Em

Rescue need be near, or I'll fall into despair

G C D

I'll send an S.O.S. to the world

G C D

I'll send an S.O.S. to the world

Em C Em C

I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,

Em C

I hope that someone gets my,

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G A Bm G A

A year has past since I wrote my note

Bm G A Bm G A Em

I should have known right from the start

Bm G A Bm G

Only hope can keep me together

Bm G A Bm G A Em

Love can mend your life, but love can break your heart

G C D

I'll send an S.O.S. to the world

G C D

I'll send an S.O.S. to the world

Em C Em C

I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,

Em C

I hope that someone gets my,

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G A Bm G A

Walked out this morning, don't believe what I saw

Bm G A Bm G A Em

A hundred billion bottles washed up on the shore

Bm G A G A

Seems I'm not alone at being alone

Bm G A Bm G A Em

A hundred billion castaways looking for a cause

G C D

I'll send an S.O.S. to the world

G C D

I'll send an S.O.S. to the world

Em C Em C

I hope that someone gets my, I hope that someone gets my,

Em C

I hope that someone gets my,

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G Bm

Message in a bottle

Bm G A Em 4x

Bm G A Em

Sending out an S.O.S. 7x

Itulah, chord gitar Message In A Bottle dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Message In A Bottle dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

