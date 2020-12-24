Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Roxanne The Police, Lirik Lagu Roxanne
Simak, chord gitar Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police. Termasuk, lirik lagu Roxanne dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.
Simak, chord gitar Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Roxanne dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.
[Verse 1]
Em Bm/D Cmaj7 Bm
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light
Am Dsus4 Esus4
Those days are ov-er, you don't have to sell your body to the night
Em Bm/D Cmaj7 Bm
Rox-anne... You don't have to wear that dress tonight
Am Dsus4 Esus4
Walk the streets for money, you don't care if it's wrong or if it's right
[Pre-Chorus]
Am Dsus4 Esus4
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light
Am Dsus4 Esus4 E7sus4
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light
[Chorus]
Am G
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
C D
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
D Em
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
D/A G
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
C D Esus4
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light) Oh!
[Verse 2]
Em Bm/D
I loved you since I knew you
Cmaj7 Bm
I wouldn't talk down to you
Am Dsus4
I have to tell you just how I feel
Esus4
I won't share you with another boy
Em Bm/D
You know my mind is made up
Cmaj7 Bm
So put away your make up
Am Dsus4
Told you once, I won't tell you again
Esus4
It's a bad way
[Pre-Chorus]
Am Dsus4 Esus4
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light
Am Dsus4 Esus4 E7sus4
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light
[Chorus]
Am G
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
C D
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
D Em
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
D/A G
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
C D Esus4
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light) Oh!
Itulah, chord gitar Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Roxanne dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
