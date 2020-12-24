Chord Gitar Lagu Roxanne The Police, Lirik Lagu Roxanne

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Roxanne dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

[Verse 1]

Em Bm/D Cmaj7 Bm

Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light

Am Dsus4 Esus4

Those days are ov-er, you don't have to sell your body to the night

Em Bm/D Cmaj7 Bm

Rox-anne... You don't have to wear that dress tonight

Am Dsus4 Esus4

Walk the streets for money, you don't care if it's wrong or if it's right



[Pre-Chorus]

Am Dsus4 Esus4

Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light

Am Dsus4 Esus4 E7sus4

Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light



[Chorus]

Am G

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)

C D

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)

D Em

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)

D/A G

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)

C D Esus4

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light) Oh!



[Verse 2]

Em Bm/D

I loved you since I knew you

Cmaj7 Bm

I wouldn't talk down to you

Am Dsus4

I have to tell you just how I feel

Esus4

I won't share you with another boy

Em Bm/D

You know my mind is made up

Cmaj7 Bm

So put away your make up

Am Dsus4

Told you once, I won't tell you again

Esus4

It's a bad way



[Pre-Chorus]

Am Dsus4 Esus4

Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light

Am Dsus4 Esus4 E7sus4

Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light



[Chorus]

Am G

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)

C D

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)

D Em

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)

D/A G

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)

C D Esus4

Rox-anne.... (put on the red light) Oh!

Itulah, chord gitar Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Roxanne dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

