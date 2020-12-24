Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Roxanne The Police, Lirik Lagu Roxanne

Simak, chord gitar Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police. Termasuk, lirik lagu Roxanne dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Roxanne The Police, Lirik Lagu Roxanne
AFP
Ilustrasi. Chord Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Roxanne. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Roxanne dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

 [Verse 1]
Em          Bm/D                      Cmaj7             Bm
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light
Am                              Dsus4                                Esus4
Those days are ov-er, you don't have to sell your body to the night
Em              Bm/D                    Cmaj7             Bm
Rox-anne... You don't have to wear that dress tonight
Am                             Dsus4                           Esus4
Walk the streets for money, you don't care if it's wrong or if it's right

[Pre-Chorus]
Am                     Dsus4                   Esus4
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light
Am             Dsus4            Esus4            E7sus4
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light

[Chorus]
Am                  G
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
C                    D
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
D                    Em
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
D/A               G
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
C              D                Esus4
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light) Oh!

[Verse 2]
Em                  Bm/D
I loved you since I knew you
Cmaj7                     Bm
I wouldn't talk down to you
Am                    Dsus4
I have to tell you just how I feel
Esus4
I won't share you with another boy
Em                            Bm/D
You know my mind is made up
Cmaj7                  Bm
So put away your make up
Am                   Dsus4
Told you once, I won't tell you again
Esus4
It's a bad way

[Pre-Chorus]
Am                        Dsus4                    Esus4
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light
Am            Dsus4                     Esus4           E7sus4
Rox-anne... You don't have to put on the red light

[Chorus]
Am              G
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
C                     D
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
D                      Em
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
D/A                 G
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light)
C                     D             Esus4
Rox-anne.... (put on the red light) Oh!

Itulah, chord gitar Roxanne dinyanyikan The Police, serta lirik lagu Roxanne dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Police.

Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
