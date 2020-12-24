Chord Gitar Lagu Sally Mclennane The Pogues, Lirik Lagu Sally Mclennane

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Sally Mclennane dinyanyikan The Pogues.

INTRO:

G D A D

VERSE 1

D G D Well Jimmy played harmonica in the pub where I was born

D G A He played it from the night-time to the peaceful early morn

G D A He soothed souls of psychos and the men who had the horn

D G A D and they all looked very happy in the morning

VERSE 2

D G D But Jimmy didn't like his place in this world of ours

D G A Where the elephant man broke strong men's necks when he'd had too many powers

G D A So sad to see the grieving of the people he was leaving

D G A D And he took the road for god knows in the morning

CHORUS

D G D We walked him to the station in the rain

D G A We kissed him as we put him on the train

G D G And we sang him a song of times long gone

D A D A though we knew that we'd be seeing him again

D Sad to say I must be on my way

G D A so buy me beer and whiskey 'cause I'm going far away

D I'd like to think I'll be returning when I can

G D A D to the greatest little boozer and to Sally McLennane

VERSE 3

D G D The years passed by the times had changed I grew to be a man

D G A I learned to love the virtues of sweet Sally McLennane

G D A I took the jeers and drank the beers and I crawled back home at dawn

D G A D And ended up a barman in the morning

VERSE 4

D G D I played the pump and took the hump and watered whiskey down

D G A I talked of whores and horses to the men who drank the brown

G D A I heard them say that Jimmy's making money far away

D G A D Some people left for heaven without warning

CHORUS

D G D We walked him to the station in the rain

D G A We kissed him as we put him on the train

G D G And we sang him a song of times long gone

D A D A though we knew that we'd be seeing him again

D Sad to say I must be on my way

G D A so buy me beer and whiskey 'cause I'm going far away

D I'd like to think I'll be returning when I can

G D A D to the greatest little boozer and to Sally McLennane

INTRO

VERSE 5

D G D When Jimmy came back home he was surprised that they were gone

D G A He asked me all the details of the train that they went on

G D A Some people they are scared to croak but Jimmy drank until he choked

D G A D And took the road for heaven in the morning

CHORUS

D G D We walked him to the station in the rain

D G A We kissed him as we put him on the train

G D G And we sang him a song of times long gone

D A D A though we knew that we'd be seeing him again

D Sad to say I must be on my way

G D A so buy me beer and whiskey 'cause I'm going far away

D I'd like to think I'll be returning when I can

G D A D to the greatest little boozer and to Sally McLennane

INTRO (2x)



