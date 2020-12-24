Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Sally Mclennane The Pogues, Lirik Lagu Sally Mclennane
Simak, chord gitar Sally Mclennane dinyanyikan The Pogues. Termasuk, lirik lagu Sally Mclennane dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Pogues.
YouTube
Chord Sally Mclennane dinyanyikan The Pogues, serta lirik lagu Sally Mclennane.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Sally Mclennane dinyanyikan The Pogues.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Sally Mclennane dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Pogues.
INTRO:
G D A D
VERSE 1 D G D Well Jimmy played harmonica in the pub where I was born D G A He played it from the night-time to the peaceful early morn G D A He soothed souls of psychos and the men who had the horn D G A D and they all looked very happy in the morning VERSE 2 D G D But Jimmy didn't like his place in this world of ours D G A Where the elephant man broke strong men's necks when he'd had too many powers G D A So sad to see the grieving of the people he was leaving D G A D And he took the road for god knows in the morning CHORUS D G D We walked him to the station in the rain D G A We kissed him as we put him on the train G D G And we sang him a song of times long gone D A D A though we knew that we'd be seeing him again D Sad to say I must be on my way G D A so buy me beer and whiskey 'cause I'm going far away D I'd like to think I'll be returning when I can G D A D to the greatest little boozer and to Sally McLennane VERSE 3 D G D The years passed by the times had changed I grew to be a man D G A I learned to love the virtues of sweet Sally McLennane G D A I took the jeers and drank the beers and I crawled back home at dawn D G A D And ended up a barman in the morning VERSE 4 D G D I played the pump and took the hump and watered whiskey down D G A I talked of whores and horses to the men who drank the brown G D A I heard them say that Jimmy's making money far away D G A D Some people left for heaven without warning CHORUS D G D We walked him to the station in the rain D G A We kissed him as we put him on the train G D G And we sang him a song of times long gone D A D A though we knew that we'd be seeing him again D Sad to say I must be on my way G D A so buy me beer and whiskey 'cause I'm going far away D I'd like to think I'll be returning when I can G D A D to the greatest little boozer and to Sally McLennane INTRO VERSE 5 D G D When Jimmy came back home he was surprised that they were gone D G A He asked me all the details of the train that they went on G D A Some people they are scared to croak but Jimmy drank until he choked D G A D And took the road for heaven in the morning CHORUS D G D We walked him to the station in the rain D G A We kissed him as we put him on the train G D G And we sang him a song of times long gone D A D A though we knew that we'd be seeing him again D Sad to say I must be on my way G D A so buy me beer and whiskey 'cause I'm going far away D I'd like to think I'll be returning when I can G D A D to the greatest little boozer and to Sally McLennane INTRO (2x)
Itulah, chord gitar Sally Mclennane dinyanyikan The Pogues, serta lirik lagu Sally Mclennane dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Pogues.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
