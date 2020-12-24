Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Wake Up EDEN, Lirik Lagu Wake Up

Simak, chord gitar Wake Up dinyanyikan EDEN. Termasuk, lirik lagu Wake Up dalam kunci gitar atau chord EDEN.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Wake Up EDEN, Lirik Lagu Wake Up
YouTube
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Wake Up dinyanyikan EDEN serta lirik lagu Wake Up. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Wake Up dinyanyikan EDEN.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Wake Up dalam kunci gitar atau chord EDEN.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik

Verse

Dm
Cause we've been driving so long
F
I can't remember how we got here
Am
Or how we survived so long

Out trying to run from our pride
G
'Till you set fire to my atmosphere
Dm
And I remember how I spent the 23rd

Feeling six feet under
F
When I'm thirty thousand feet in the air
Am
Chasing that sundown

So far east I'm westbound
G
Feeling like the edge of this world is near

Pre Chorus

Dm
But you'll feel better when you wake up

Swear to god I'll make up
F
Everything or more when I get back someday
Am
This is more than just a phase, love

Shooting stars all break up
G
And even though it seems like half the world away

Dm
Things will be better in America

Heard the streets are gold there
F
Maybe I could fly you out this place someday
Am
Chasing dreams like I'm on Novocain

Screaming through your airways
G
Looking back I almost thought I heard you say

Chorus

Dm
Stay, you're not gonna leave me
F
This place is right where you need to be
Am G
And why your words gotta mean so much to them

And they mean nothing to me
Dm
So stay, you're not what you're hearing
F
'Cause I've been watching you changing
Am G
And who said you're one in a million
Anyway?

Verse

Dm
Cause you see only what you want to
F
Your tunnel vision haunts you

And you can't see what's wrong
Am
When you keep sleeping through the PM

Eyes wide open when you're dreaming
G
You’re sleepwalking, just keep talking
Dm
And maybe you can talk your way out of this deep end

No b plan in your system
F
Just tell me what you're thinking
Am
I'm scared that you might fall
G
But you're not

But you're not

Pre Chorus

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
chord gitar Wake Up
chord lagu Wake Up
chord Wake Up
Wake Up chord
kunci gitar Wake Up
lirik lagu Wake Up
Wake Up
chord gitar EDEN
chord EDEN
EDEN chord
EDEN
chord gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
kunci gitar
Cause we ve been driving
I cant remember
This place is right
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Baru Sehari Jabat Mensos, Tri Risma Dianggap Langgar Dua Undang-undang dan Diminta Mundur
Baru Sehari Jabat Mensos, Tri Risma Dianggap Langgar Dua Undang-undang dan Diminta Mundur
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan