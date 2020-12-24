Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Wake Up EDEN, Lirik Lagu Wake Up
Simak, chord gitar Wake Up dinyanyikan EDEN. Termasuk, lirik lagu Wake Up dalam kunci gitar atau chord EDEN.
Verse
Dm
Cause we've been driving so long
F
I can't remember how we got here
Am
Or how we survived so long
Out trying to run from our pride
G
'Till you set fire to my atmosphere
Dm
And I remember how I spent the 23rd
Feeling six feet under
F
When I'm thirty thousand feet in the air
Am
Chasing that sundown
So far east I'm westbound
G
Feeling like the edge of this world is near
Pre Chorus
Dm
But you'll feel better when you wake up
Swear to god I'll make up
F
Everything or more when I get back someday
Am
This is more than just a phase, love
Shooting stars all break up
G
And even though it seems like half the world away
Dm
Things will be better in America
Heard the streets are gold there
F
Maybe I could fly you out this place someday
Am
Chasing dreams like I'm on Novocain
Screaming through your airways
G
Looking back I almost thought I heard you say
Chorus
Dm
Stay, you're not gonna leave me
F
This place is right where you need to be
Am G
And why your words gotta mean so much to them
And they mean nothing to me
Dm
So stay, you're not what you're hearing
F
'Cause I've been watching you changing
Am G
And who said you're one in a million
Anyway?
Verse
Dm
Cause you see only what you want to
F
Your tunnel vision haunts you
And you can't see what's wrong
Am
When you keep sleeping through the PM
Eyes wide open when you're dreaming
G
You’re sleepwalking, just keep talking
Dm
And maybe you can talk your way out of this deep end
No b plan in your system
F
Just tell me what you're thinking
Am
I'm scared that you might fall
G
But you're not
But you're not
Pre Chorus
