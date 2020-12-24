Chord Gitar Lagu Wake Up EDEN, Lirik Lagu Wake Up

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Wake Up dinyanyikan EDEN.

Verse



Dm

Cause we've been driving so long

F

I can't remember how we got here

Am

Or how we survived so long



Out trying to run from our pride

G

'Till you set fire to my atmosphere

Dm

And I remember how I spent the 23rd



Feeling six feet under

F

When I'm thirty thousand feet in the air

Am

Chasing that sundown



So far east I'm westbound

G

Feeling like the edge of this world is near

Pre Chorus

Dm

But you'll feel better when you wake up



Swear to god I'll make up

F

Everything or more when I get back someday

Am

This is more than just a phase, love



Shooting stars all break up

G

And even though it seems like half the world away



Dm

Things will be better in America



Heard the streets are gold there

F

Maybe I could fly you out this place someday

Am

Chasing dreams like I'm on Novocain



Screaming through your airways

G

Looking back I almost thought I heard you say

Chorus

Dm

Stay, you're not gonna leave me

F

This place is right where you need to be

Am G

And why your words gotta mean so much to them



And they mean nothing to me

Dm

So stay, you're not what you're hearing

F

'Cause I've been watching you changing

Am G

And who said you're one in a million

Anyway?

Verse

Dm

Cause you see only what you want to

F

Your tunnel vision haunts you



And you can't see what's wrong

Am

When you keep sleeping through the PM



Eyes wide open when you're dreaming

G

You’re sleepwalking, just keep talking

Dm

And maybe you can talk your way out of this deep end



No b plan in your system

F

Just tell me what you're thinking

Am

I'm scared that you might fall

G

But you're not



But you're not

Pre Chorus