Download Lagu Natal MP3 Last Christmas Ariana Grande, Lirik Last Christmas

Download Lagu Natal Last Christmas - Ariana Grande

Lirik Last Christmas - Ariana Grande (Original by Wharm!)

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special (special)

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye

Tell me baby, do you recognize me?

Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me