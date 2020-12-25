Chord Gitar Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu All I Want For Christmas 

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey

Chord gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You dinyanyikan Mariah Carey, serta lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You dalam kunci gitar

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

Termasuk, lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey.

[Intro]
G  Em   C   D

[Verse 1] (slow)
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
G/B
   There's just one thing I need
C
   I don't care about the presents
Cm/Eb
   Underneath the Christmas tree
G/B                      B7
I just want you for my own
Em                       Cm/Eb
More than you could ever know
G/D                  E7
   Make my wish come true
Am7            Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is...
         G  Em  C       D
You     (up tempo) yeah

[Verse 2]
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas

There's just one thing I need  (and I...)
C
I don't care about the presents
Eb6
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
G
There upon the fireplace  (I...)
C
  Santa Claus won't make me happy
Eb6
With a toy on Christmas day

[Chorus]
G                      B7
I just want you for my own (ooh..)
Em                       Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D                 E7
Make my wish come true
Am7            Cm6/D        G   Em
All I want for Christmas is you
C     D
You   baby

[Verse 3]
    G
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
G
I don't even wish for snow  (and I...)
C
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Eb6
Underneath the mistletoe
G
I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick (I...)
C
  I won't even stay awake to
Eb6
Hear those magic reindeer click

[Chorus]
       G                       B7
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Em                      Eb6
Holding on to me so tight
G/D               E7
What more can I do
Am7                 Cm6/Eb
Baby all I want for Christmas is
G  Em   C    D
you     You baby

[Bridge]
B7
All the lights are shining
   Em
So brightly everywhere
B7
   And the sound of children's
Em
Laughter fills the air
Eb6
   And everyone is singing
G/D              E7
   I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Am7
Santa won't you bring me the one I really need
          Am7/D
Won't you please bring my baby to me...

[Verse 4]
   G
Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for
C
I just want to see my baby
Eb6
Standing right outside my door

[Chorus]
G                         B7
Oh I just want you for my own
Em                         Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D                 E7
Make my wish come true
     Am7            Cm6/D
Baby all I want for Christmas is...
G  Em  Am7  D
You   (you  baby)

[Outro]
G               Em           Am7      D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
G               Em           Am7      D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
G               Em           Am7      D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
G               Em           Am7      D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
G               Em           Am7      D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)

Itulah, chord gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You dinyanyikan Mariah Carey, serta lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

