Chord Gitar Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu All I Want For Christmas 

[Intro]

G Em C D

[Verse 1] (slow)

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

G/B

There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Cm/Eb

Underneath the Christmas tree

G/B B7

I just want you for my own

Em Cm/Eb

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

All I want for Christmas is...

G Em C D

You (up tempo) yeah

.

[Verse 2]

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There's just one thing I need (and I...)

C

I don't care about the presents

Eb6

Underneath the Christmas tree

G

I don't need to hang my stocking

G

There upon the fireplace (I...)

C

Santa Claus won't make me happy

Eb6

With a toy on Christmas day

[Chorus]

G B7

I just want you for my own (ooh..)

Em Eb6

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D G Em

All I want for Christmas is you

C D

You baby



[Verse 3]

G

Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas

G

I don't even wish for snow (and I...)

C

I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Eb6

Underneath the mistletoe

G

I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick (I...)

C

I won't even stay awake to

Eb6

Hear those magic reindeer click

[Chorus]

G B7

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Em Eb6

Holding on to me so tight

G/D E7

What more can I do

Am7 Cm6/Eb

Baby all I want for Christmas is

G Em C D

you You baby



[Bridge]

B7

All the lights are shining

Em

So brightly everywhere

B7

And the sound of children's

Em

Laughter fills the air

Eb6

And everyone is singing

G/D E7

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Am7

Santa won't you bring me the one I really need

Am7/D

Won't you please bring my baby to me...



[Verse 4]

G

Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for

C

I just want to see my baby

Eb6

Standing right outside my door



[Chorus]

G B7

Oh I just want you for my own

Em Eb6

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

Baby all I want for Christmas is...

G Em Am7 D

You (you baby)



[Outro]

G Em Am7 D

(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)

G Em Am7 D

(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)

G Em Am7 D

(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)

G Em Am7 D

(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)

G Em Am7 D

(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)

Itulah, chord gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You dinyanyikan Mariah Carey, serta lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey.