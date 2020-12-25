Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu All I Want For Christmas
Chord gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You dinyanyikan Mariah Carey, serta lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You dalam kunci gitar
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.
Termasuk, lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Jaga Selalu Hatimu Seventeen dan Lirik Lagu Jaga Selalu Hatimu
[Intro]
G Em C D
[Verse 1] (slow)
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
G/B
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Cm/Eb
Underneath the Christmas tree
G/B B7
I just want you for my own
Em Cm/Eb
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is...
G Em C D
You (up tempo) yeah
.
[Verse 2]
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There's just one thing I need (and I...)
C
I don't care about the presents
Eb6
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
G
There upon the fireplace (I...)
C
Santa Claus won't make me happy
Eb6
With a toy on Christmas day
[Chorus]
G B7
I just want you for my own (ooh..)
Em Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D G Em
All I want for Christmas is you
C D
You baby
[Verse 3]
G
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
G
I don't even wish for snow (and I...)
C
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Eb6
Underneath the mistletoe
G
I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick (I...)
C
I won't even stay awake to
Eb6
Hear those magic reindeer click
[Chorus]
G B7
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Em Eb6
Holding on to me so tight
G/D E7
What more can I do
Am7 Cm6/Eb
Baby all I want for Christmas is
G Em C D
you You baby
[Bridge]
B7
All the lights are shining
Em
So brightly everywhere
B7
And the sound of children's
Em
Laughter fills the air
Eb6
And everyone is singing
G/D E7
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Am7
Santa won't you bring me the one I really need
Am7/D
Won't you please bring my baby to me...
[Verse 4]
G
Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for
C
I just want to see my baby
Eb6
Standing right outside my door
[Chorus]
G B7
Oh I just want you for my own
Em Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
Baby all I want for Christmas is...
G Em Am7 D
You (you baby)
[Outro]
G Em Am7 D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
G Em Am7 D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
G Em Am7 D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
G Em Am7 D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
G Em Am7 D
(All I want for Christmas is you... baby)
Itulah, chord gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You dinyanyikan Mariah Carey, serta lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
chord gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You
chord All I Want For Christmas Is You
All I Want For Christmas Is You chord
All I Want For Christmas Is You
kunci gitar All I Want For Christmas Is You
Lirik Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You
chord Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
chord gitar
chord lagu
kunci gitar
chord dan lirik
I dont want a lot for Christmas
I just want you for my own
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sorry Beyonce, Lirik Lagu Sorry
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sally Mclennane The Pogues, Lirik Lagu Sally Mclennane
|Chord Gitar Lagu Already Gone Brett Dennen, Lirik Lagu Already Gone
|Chord Gitar Lagu Easy Love Lauv, Lirik Lagu Easy Love
|Chord Gitar Lagu Message In A Bottle The Police, Lirik Lagu Message In A Bottle