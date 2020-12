Chord Gitar Lagu Everybody Wants Something Lawrence Arabia, Lirik Lagu Everybody Wants Something

Ilustrasi. Chord Everybody Wants Something dinyanyikan Lawrence Arabia, serta lirik lagu Everybody Wants Something.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Everybody Wants Something dinyanyikan Lawrence Arabia.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Everybody Wants Something dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lawrence Arabia.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Salah Tapi Baik Cakra Khan, Streaming MP3 Salah Tapi Baik

[Intro] E D# A E D# A E [Verse 1] E G# Nothing pleases me more A Notifications at dawn C#m G# That’s why I lie awake and roll on the floor A Await that assonant roar [Chorus] C#m G# That calls me gently gently down Bm A G# Into that sacred realm – communication! C#m G# You got me in your sight Bm A G# The penetrating light of your needs. [Instrumental] E D# A E D# A E [Verse 2] E G# It’s a magic device A That brings my friends in my life C#m G# I’d surely die without those desperate words, A Without those troublesome pearls [Chorus] C#m G# That draw me slowly slowly down Bm A G# Into the darkened room of your confession C#m G# Bm A You got me in the grip – bottom to the tip – G#7 Of your routine [Bridge] E Everybody, everybody wants something A#m Everybody, everybody wants something A Everybody E Everybody, everybody wants something A#m Everybody, everybody wants something F#m Everybody E Everybody, everybody wants something A#m Everybody, everybody wants something Am Everybody, body E Everybody, everybody wants something A#m Everybody, everybody wants something A Everybody, body body E Everybody, everybody wants something A#m Everybody, everybody wants something A Everybody, body E Everybody, everybody wants something A#m Everybody, everybody wants something A Everybody, body body [Instrumental] C#m G#7 F#m C#m G#7 F#m7 C#





Itulah, chord gitar Everybody Wants Something dinyanyikan Lawrence Arabia, serta lirik lagu Everybody Wants Something dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lawrence Arabia.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )