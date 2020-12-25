Chord Gitar Lagu Falling HAIM, Lirik Lagu Falling

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Falling HAIM

Simak, chord gitar Falling dinyanyikan HAIM. Termasuk, lirik lagu Falling dalam kunci gitar atau chord HAIM.

Simak, chord gitar Falling dinyanyikan HAIM.

[Verse 1]
 
   Em           G                        Bm                       D
I give a little into the moment like I'm standing at the edge (I know)
                    G               Em
That no one's gonna turn me 'round
               A                   D/F#
Just one more step, I could let go
       Em
Oh and in the middle,
  G                           Bm                     D
I hear the voices and they're calling for me now (I know)
                    G               Em
And nothing's gonna wake me now
            A                  A
Cause I'm a slave to the sound
 
[Chorus]
 
And they're calling,
 G
Don't stop, no, I'll never give up
         Bm
And I'll never look back, just hold your head up
       D                                         G
And if it gets rough, it's time to get rough
 
They keep saying
G
Don't stop, no one's ever enough
Bm
I'll never look back, never give up
    A                                        A
And if it gets rough, it's time to get rough
 
Em
But now I'm falling, falling, falling
Bm
Falling, falling, falling,
A                                         A
Falling, falling, falling, falling, oh
 
[Verse 2]
 
Em                        G
I look up and down,
                                  Bm                      D
And I can feel the eyes, they're watching us so closely oh
                  G                Em
I'm trying not to make a sound
              A                    A
Cause I'll be found out somehow
 
[Chorus]
 
 G
Don't stop, no, I'll never give up
         Bm
And I'll never look back, just hold your head up
       D                                         G
And if it gets rough, it's time to get rough
 
They keep saying
G
Don't stop, no one's ever enough
Bm
I'll never look back, never give up
    A                                        A
And if it gets rough, it's time to get rough
 
[Refrain]
 
Em                      Bm
Into the fire feeling higher than the truth
 
(I'm falling)
A
I can feel the heat but I'm not burning
 
(But now I'm falling)
Em                        Bm
Feeling desire, feel the tyre on the tooth?
 
(I'm falling)
A
Feels like I'm falling, yeah
 
I can hear them calling
 
(I'm falling)
 
Em                      Bm
Into the fire feeling higher than the truth
 
(I'm falling)
A
I can feel the heat but I'm not burning
 
(But now I'm falling)
Em                        Bm
Feeling desire, feel the tyre on the tooth?
 
(I'm falling)
A
Feels like I'm falling, yeah
 
I can hear them calling
 
(I'm falling)
 
Em
But now I'm falling, falling, falling
Bm
Falling, falling, falling,
A                                         A
Falling, falling, falling, falling, oh
 
Em
But now I'm falling, falling, falling
Bm
Falling, falling, falling,
A                                         A
Falling, falling, falling, falling, oh
 
Em
But now I'm falling, falling, falling
Bm
Falling, falling, falling,
A                                         A
Falling, falling, falling, falling, oh
 
[Refrain]
 
Em                      Bm
Into the fire feeling higher than the truth
 
(I'm falling)
A
I can feel the heat but I'm not burning
 
(But now I'm falling)
Em                        Bm
Feeling desire, feel the tyre on the tooth?
 
(I'm falling)
A
Feels like I'm falling, yeah
 
I can hear them calling
 
(I'm falling)
 
Em                      Bm
Into the fire feeling higher than the truth
 
(I'm falling)
A
I can feel the heat but I'm not burning
 
(But now I'm falling)
Em                        Bm
Feeling desire, feel the tyre on the tooth?
 
(I'm falling)
A
Feels like I'm falling, yeah
 
I can hear them calling
 
(I'm falling)
 
[Outro]
 
Never look back, never give up
Never look back, never give up
Never look back, never give up
I'll never give up
I'll never give up

Itulah, chord gitar Falling dinyanyikan HAIM, serta lirik lagu Falling dalam kunci gitar atau chord HAIM.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

