Chord Gitar Lagu Musta Been Something Lake Street Dive, Lirik Lagu Musta Been Something

Introduction



(each for 4 counts)

G Gmaj7 D F#m/D





Chorus

G ( Gmaj7 ) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong

D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better

G ( Gmaj7 ) Oh, oh you said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong

D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better

Verse 1

G Did you want me at home more?

( Gmaj7 ) F#m/D Was I runnin' around more than you liked, me leavin' you?

G Did you want more alone time?

( Gmaj7 ) D F#m/D Was I callin' you up every night when I needed you?

Pre-Chorus 1

Am Gsus4 G Times that I was tired and selfish

F#m B I don't know why I did it, I couldn't help it

Em G/E Em But you know that I've tried

Gmaj7/E Gmaj7/A G6/A Now I keep on askin', could I?

Gmaj7/A G6/A Could I?

Chorus

G ( Gmaj7 ) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong

D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better

G ( Gmaj7 ) Oh-oh you said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong

D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better

(each for 4 counts)

G Gmaj7 D F#m/D

Verse 2

G Memories twist the light

( Gmaj7 ) F#m/D I know you're thinkin' tonight about the things I did right

G But seein' you so happy now

( Gmaj7 ) D F#m/D Has got me thinkin' about all the things I did wrong

Pre-Chorus 2

Am Gsus4 G Times that I was quiet and distant

F#m B I don't know why I didn't tell you what I meant

Em G/E Em But you know that I've tried

Gmaj7/E Gmaj7/A G6/A Now I keep on askin', could I?

Gmaj7/A G6/A Could I?

Chorus

G ( Gmaj7 ) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong

D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better

G ( Gmaj7 ) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong

D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better

G ( Gmaj7 ) I didn't do anythin' wrong

D F#m/D There musta been somethin' I could've done better

G ( Gmaj7 ) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong

D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better

Outro

(each for 4 counts)

Gmaj7

F#m/D

F#m/D

G

Gmaj7

F#m/D

F#m/D



