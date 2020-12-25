Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Musta Been Something Lake Street Dive, Lirik Lagu Musta Been Something

chord gitar Musta Been Something dinyanyikan Lake Street Dive, lirik lagu Musta Been Something dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lake Street Dive.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Musta Been Something Lake Street Dive, Lirik Lagu Musta Been Something
YouTube
Ilustrasi. chord Musta Been Something dinyanyikan Lake Street Dive, serta lirik lagu Musta Been Something. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Musta Been Something dinyanyikan Lake Street Dive.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Musta Been Something dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lake Street Dive.

Introduction

(each for 4 counts)
G   Gmaj7   D    F#m/D

Chorus
 
         G                      (Gmaj7)
You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong
          D                                    F#m/D
But there musta been somethin' I could've done better
                G                      (Gmaj7)
Oh, oh you said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong
          D                                    F#m/D
But there musta been somethin' I could've done better 

Verse 1
 
G
Did you want me at home more?
     (Gmaj7)                       F#m/D
Was I runnin' around more than you liked, me leavin' you?
G
Did you want more alone time?
     (Gmaj7)               D            F#m/D
Was I callin' you up every night when I needed you?
 
Pre-Chorus 1
 
Am                         Gsus4  G
Times that I was tired and selfish
             F#m                      B
I don't know why I did it, I couldn't help it
                       Em    G/E   Em
But you know that I've tried
              Gmaj7/E       Gmaj7/A   G6/A
Now I keep on askin', could I?
      Gmaj7/A  G6/A
Could I?
 
Chorus
         G                      (Gmaj7)
You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong
          D                                    F#m/D
But there musta been somethin' I could've done better
               G                      (Gmaj7)
Oh-oh you said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong
          D                                    F#m/D
But there musta been somethin' I could've done better
 
(each for 4 counts)
G   Gmaj7   D   F#m/D
 
Verse 2
 
G
Memories twist the light
                     (Gmaj7)                          F#m/D
I know you're thinkin' tonight about the things I did right
    G
But seein' you so happy now
           (Gmaj7)                             D    F#m/D
Has got me thinkin' about all the things I did wrong
 
Pre-Chorus 2
Am                         Gsus4  G
Times that I was quiet and distant
             F#m                          B
I don't know why I didn't tell you what I meant
                       Em   G/E   Em
But you know that I've tried
              Gmaj7/E       Gmaj7/A   G6/A
Now I keep on askin', could I?
      Gmaj7/A   G6/A
Could I?
 
Chorus
         G                      (Gmaj7)
You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong
          D                                    F#m/D
But there musta been somethin' I could've done better
         G                      (Gmaj7)
You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong
          D                                    F#m/D
But there musta been somethin' I could've done better
 
G (Gmaj7)
I didn't do anythin' wrong
      D                                    F#m/D
There musta been somethin' I could've done better
         G                      (Gmaj7)
You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong
          D                                    F#m/D
But there musta been somethin' I could've done better
 
Outro
 
(each for 4 counts)
G   Gmaj7   F#m/D   F#m/D   G   Gmaj7   F#m/D   F#m/D

Itulah, chord gitar Musta Been Something dinyanyikan Lake Street Dive, serta lirik lagu Musta Been Something dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lake Street Dive. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
 
Tags
chord gitar Musta Been Something
chord Musta Been Something
chord lagu Musta Been Something
Musta Been Something chord
kunci gitar Musta Been Something
lirik lagu Musta Been Something
Musta Been Something
chord gitar Lake Street Dive
chord Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive chord
Lake Street Dive
chord gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
kunci gitar
Did you want me at home
Did you want more alone
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Penampakan Uang Rp94 Juta Berceceran di Jalanan, Dipunguti Warga hingga Buat Kemacetan
Video Penampakan Uang Rp94 Juta Berceceran di Jalanan, Dipunguti Warga hingga Buat Kemacetan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan