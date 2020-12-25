Chord Gitar Lagu Musta Been Something Lake Street Dive, Lirik Lagu Musta Been Something

Chord Gitar
Introduction
(each for 4 counts) G Gmaj7 D F#m/D
Chorus G (Gmaj7) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better G (Gmaj7) Oh, oh you said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better Verse 1 G Did you want me at home more? (Gmaj7) F#m/D Was I runnin' around more than you liked, me leavin' you? G Did you want more alone time? (Gmaj7) D F#m/D Was I callin' you up every night when I needed you? Pre-Chorus 1 Am Gsus4 G Times that I was tired and selfish F#m B I don't know why I did it, I couldn't help it Em G/E Em But you know that I've tried Gmaj7/E Gmaj7/A G6/A Now I keep on askin', could I? Gmaj7/A G6/A Could I? Chorus G (Gmaj7) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better G (Gmaj7) Oh-oh you said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better (each for 4 counts) G Gmaj7 D F#m/D Verse 2 G Memories twist the light (Gmaj7) F#m/D I know you're thinkin' tonight about the things I did right G But seein' you so happy now (Gmaj7) D F#m/D Has got me thinkin' about all the things I did wrong Pre-Chorus 2 Am Gsus4 G Times that I was quiet and distant F#m B I don't know why I didn't tell you what I meant Em G/E Em But you know that I've tried Gmaj7/E Gmaj7/A G6/A Now I keep on askin', could I? Gmaj7/A G6/A Could I? Chorus G (Gmaj7) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better G (Gmaj7) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better G (Gmaj7) I didn't do anythin' wrong D F#m/D There musta been somethin' I could've done better G (Gmaj7) You said I, I didn't do anythin' wrong D F#m/D But there musta been somethin' I could've done better Outro (each for 4 counts) G Gmaj7 F#m/D F#m/D G Gmaj7 F#m/D F#m/D
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung