Chord Gitar Lagu O Holy Night Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu O Holy Night 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar O Holy Night dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

Termasuk, lirik lagu O Holy Night dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kidung Kasmaran Okid Kres dan Lirik Lagu Kidung Kasmaran

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Jaga Selalu Hatimu Seventeen dan Lirik Lagu Jaga Selalu Hatimu

C F C

O holy night, the stars are brightly shining;

G7 C

It is the night of the dear Savior’s birth!

C F C

Long lay the world in sin and error pining,

Em B7 Em

Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth.

G7 C

A thrill of hope, the weary soul rejoices,

G7 C

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.



Am Em Dm Am

Fall on your knees, O hear the angel voices!

C G7 C F C G7 C

O night divine, O night when Christ was born!

G7 C F C G7 C

O night, O holy night, O night divine!



C F C

Led by the light of faith serenely beaming,

G7 C

With glowing hearts by His cradle we stand.

C F C

So led by light of a star sweetly gleaming,

Em B7 Em

Here came the wise men from Orient land.

G7 C

The King of kings lay thus in lowly manger,

G7 C

In all our trials born to be our friend!



Am Em Dm Am

Fall on your knees, O hear the angel voices!

C G7 C F C G7 C

O night divine, O night when Christ was born!

G7 C F C G7 C

O night, O holy night, O night divine!



C F C

Truly He taught us to love one another;

G7 C

His law is love and His Gospel is peace.

C F C

Chains shall He break for the slave is our brother

Em B7 Em

And in His Name all oppression shall cease.

G7 C

Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we,

G7 C

Let all within us praise His holy Name!



Am Em Dm Am

Fall on your knees, O hear the angel voices!

C G7 C F C G7 C

O night divine, O night when Christ was born!

G7 C F C G7 C

O night, O holy night, O night divine!

Itulah, chord gitar O Holy Night dinyanyikan Mariah Carey, serta lirik lagu O Holy Night dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )