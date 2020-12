Chord Gitar Lagu Rocky Mountain Healin Ray LaMontagne, Lirik Lagu Rocky Mountain Healin

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rocky Mountain Healin dinyanyikan Ray LaMontagne.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Rocky Mountain Healin dalam kunci gitar, atau chord Ray LaMontagne.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Amung Lathi Happy Asmara, Lirik Lagu Amung Lathi

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Seharusnya Aku Elsa Pitaloka, Streaming MP3 Seharusnya Aku

Intro

G Bm C G Em G Em D x2

G C G C G

Verse 1

G Am Em

Colorado Rocky Mountain morning

C D

Flatirons flashing in the sun

C G

Feeling what you found

G Am Em

To wonder why there ain't more people cryin'

C D

Seeing miles and miles of lodgepole pine

C G

Lyin' on?the ground

Chorus

C D G C

Oh I, I do believe I will

G D

It's been so long and?I really miss that feelin'

C D G C

Oh I,?I do believe I will

G D Am C G C G C G

Get myself back to Colorado for the Rocky Mountain Healin'

Verse 2

G Am Em

Follow all the red lights on the freeway

C D

I've been runnin' all my life

C G

never slowin' down

G Am Em

All I've got to show for all the miles I've put away

C D

Are the dreams of what I coulda done

C G

if I'd only stayed

Chorus

C D G C

Oh I, I do believe I will

G D

It's been so long and I really miss that feelin'

C D G C

Oh I, I do believe I will

G D Am C G C G C G

Get myself back to Colorado for the Rocky Mountain Healin'

Interlude

G Bm C G Em G Em D x2

G C G C G

Bridge

Am C G D

A man can get lost in what might have been

Am C G D

Up here in the mountains can be born again

Chorus

C D G C

Oh I, I do believe I will

G D

It's been so long and I really miss that feelin'

C D G C

Oh I, I do believe I will

G D Am C G C G

Get myself back to Colorado for the Rocky Mountain Healin'

G D Am C G C G C G

Get myself back to Colorado for the Rocky Mountain Healin'

Itulah, chord gitar Rocky Mountain Healin dinyanyikan Ray LaMontagne, serta lirik lagu Rocky Mountain Healin dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ray LaMontagne. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )