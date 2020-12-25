Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Sorry Beyonce, Lirik Lagu Sorry
Chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Beyonce, serta lirik lagu Sorry dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Beyonce.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Sorry dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.
Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sorry - Beyonce.
G
(Sorry) I ain't sorry
D
(Sorry) I ain't sorry
G
I ain't sorry
D
Nigga, nah
G
(Sorry) I ain't sorry
D
(Sorry) I ain't sorry
G
I ain't sorry
D
[Verse 1]
D
He trying to roll me up (I ain’t sorry)
A D
I ain't picking up (I ain’t sorry)
A D
Headed to the club (I ain’t sorry)
A D
I ain't thinking 'bout you (I ain’t sorry)
A G
Me and my ladies sip my D'usse cup (I ain’t sorry)
D G
I don't give a f*ck, chucking my deuces up
D G
Suck on my balls, pause, I had enough (I ain’t sorry)
D G
I ain't thinking 'bout you
D
I ain't thinking 'bout
[Bridge 1]
D A
Middle fingers up, put them hands high
D A
Wave it in his face, tell him, boy, bye (sorry)
D A
Tell him, boy, bye (sorry), boy, bye
D
Middle fingers up, I ain't thinking 'bout you
[Hook 2]
G
(Sorry) I ain't sorry
D
(Sorry) I ain't sorry
G
(You) I ain't sorry
D
I ain't thinking 'bout you
G
(Sorry) I ain't sorry
D
(Sorry) I ain't sorry
G
I ain't sorry
D
No no, hell nah
D A
Now you want to say you're sorry
D
Now you want to call me crying
A
Now you gotta see me wilding
D
Now I'm the one that's lying
A
And I don't feel bad about it
D
It's exactly what you get
A
Stop interrupting my grinding
I ain't thinking 'bout you
G
I left a note in the hallway
F#m
By the time you read it, I'll be far away
G
I'm far away
F#m
But I ain't fucking with nobody
G
Let's have a toast to the good life
F#m
Suicide before you see this tear fall down my eyes
G
Me and my baby, we gon' be alright
F#m
We gon' live a good life
G
Big homie better grow up
F#m
Me and my whoadies 'bout to stroll up
G
I see them boppers in the corner
F#m
They sneaking out the back door
G
He only want me when I'm not there
F#m G
He better call Becky with the good hair
He better call Becky with the good hair
Itulah, chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Beyonce, serta lirik lagu Sorry dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
